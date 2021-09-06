Save big in the Guitar Center Labor Day sale with mammoth discounts on guitars from Fender, PRS, Epiphone, Schecter, EVH and many more

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing - huge discounts on your favorite guitar brands! So now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing up. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or thunderous new bass, Guitar Center has you covered, as they are offering a range of savings in their 2021 Labor Day sale.
This huge sales event sees all the big guns represented from Fender, Epiphone, PRS, Music Man, EVH, Martin, and Schecter, to name a few. So no matter what you're looking for, you're sure to find it in this fantastic sale. Although, you better be quick. You only have until 8 September to bag yourself a bargain.
We've put together a list of our favorite deals from this epic sale. Check them out below.
PRS SE Custom 22 Semi-Hollow Quilt Top: Was $879, now $649
PRS are known for their drop-dead gorgeous guitars, and this quilt top Custom 22 is no exception. Featuring the outstanding coil-splittable 85/15 pickups, PRS vibrato system, and comfortable maple neck, this guitar isn't just pretty to look at, it's also extremely versatile - and with $230 off, it gets even better!View Deal
Schecter Reaper-6: Was $699, now $589.99
Once we saw this absolutely stunning burl top, we knew we had to feature this awesome guitar. The Reaper-6 is a shredder's dream. Featuring a 5-ply maple/walnut Ultra-Thin neck with Ultra-Access neck carve, you'll have no trouble reaching the highest notes while you're melting faces. This metal monster is available in two colors Forest Burst and Aurora Burst and has a whopping $110 off right now. View Deal
Martin X Series 000-X1AE: Was $599.99, now $499.99
There isn't another acoustic guitar brand as prestigious as Martin. The X series gives you the ability to join the ranks of the world's greatest players at a much more affordable price. The 000 body size is smaller than the traditional dreadnought and is perfect for players who want a less bulky instrument - and with $100 off, now might be the best time to grab one. View Deal
Fender California Newporter: Was $429.99, now $359.99
Sometimes a boring old acoustic just won't cut it - and the Fender California Newporter is anything but boring. Featuring a slimmer body and comfortable "electric-style" neck, this guitar is a breeze to play and would most definitely suit an electric guitar player looking to get into playing acoustic.View Deal
EVH Wolfgang WG Standard: Was $649.99, now $499.99
We had to Jump at the chance of including this powerhouse of a guitar. The EVH Wolfgang Standard delivers the mammoth tones Van Halen was known for - and better yet, you don't have to be a world-famous musician to afford it. The EVH Wolfgang pickups offer a warm, punchy tone, while the EVH-branded Floyd Rose will allow you to dive-bomb the night away without fear of going out of tune. View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Std '60s Quilt Top: Was $599, now $499
Who doesn't love a Les Paul? These guitars are as much a part of music history as the players who wielded them, delivering a thick, punchy mid-range not found on other guitars. For those not wanting to part with thousands of dollars for a Gibson Les Paul, an Epiphone Les Paul is a perfect solution, and with $100 off right now, you might want to grab one while you can. View Deal
Check out more from the Guitar Center Labor Day sale below.
- View the full guitar sale
- View the full bass guitar sale
- View the full amps and effects sale
- View the full PA sale