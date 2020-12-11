Save big on hundreds of guitar products in Guitar Center’s Christmas deals bonanza

Whether the holiday season means a new electric guitar , acoustic guitar , guitar amp or something else, you can be sure of some tasty discounts at Guitar Center. Right now GC is pulling out all the stops with its holiday deals, helping you get the guitar gear of your dreams with up to $500 off .

The sale includes gear from Ibanez, Schecter, ESP, Gretsch, Epiphone, Alvarez and others.

Guitar Center Holiday deals: Big savings through to Dec 24th

Whether you want a sophisticated nylon-stringed classical guitar, or a face-melting riff machine, Guitar Center has got you covered for the holidays. With up to $500 off selected instruments and up to $300 off selected guitars, you’ll be annoying the neighbors even more this December. Make the most of these massive savings while you can, because these deals won’t hang about!View Deal

There are literally hundreds of brilliant deals available, but there are a few in particular that you don’t want to miss. If you’re after versatility and playability then the Ibanez Axion Label RGAR61AL (catchy, right) is one you’ll want to keep an eye on. Originally designed for metal players, the BKP Aftermath-loaded behemoth truly is an axe for all seasons. The 25.5” scale, 24 fret neck provides ample playing room, and the enhanced cutaways allow for easy access to the higher frets.

The super thin, flat neck makes those filthy riffs and string bends feel like you’ve been doing them forever. You’ve even got the option of coil taps, which means you can easily swap between a full fat humbucker and those slightly more stratty tones. It’s got $300 off right now, dropping the price to just $899.99 .