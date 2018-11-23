Save $100 on Eight Fender Special Edition Guitars and Basses

At Guitar World, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on guitar gear of all kinds.

Fender’s Special Edition Deluxe and Standard models have received solid, holiday-season price cuts across the board.

Musician’s Friend is slashing $100 off eight Special Edition models, including the Deluxe Ash Telecaster, Deluxe PJ Bass, Standard Stratocaster, Standard Stratocaster HSS, Standard Telecaster HH, Duo-Sonic HS, Standard Jaguar HH and Deluxe Telecaster.

Prices now go as low as $399 for the Duo-Sonic HS, plus there’s also $100 off the Limited Edition American Professional Offset Telecaster, and $200 off the Classic ’69 Blue Flower Telecaster.