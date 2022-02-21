Save $50 on the four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass with this epic Sweetwater President's Day deal

Bag one of these double humbucker-equipped basses – in either a four- or five-string configuration – for less at Sweetwater now

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH
(Image credit: Squier)

President's Day is here and with it comes a great opportunity to grab some killer music gear with a healthy discount. Sweetwater, being one of the world's biggest online retailers, has always got some discounts and bargains for us - and if you're in the market for your first bass guitar – or maybe an addition to an existing collection – then this deal could be just the ticket. Currently, you can save $50 on the four-string Squier Contemporary Active Jazz, and the same on the Contemporary Active five-string.

Both basses offer a near identical spec list – a satin-black finished Ash body, two Squier SQR active ceramic pickups, volume, tone, and blend controls as well as a stacked EQ control. Bolted on to a C-shaped maple neck, you've got a bass guitar which, even at full price, is great value for money.

Squier Cont. Jazz Bass HH: $479.99, $429.99
A perfect beginner bass – or indeed a killer addition to any instrument collection – the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH features an excellent set of specs for the price, including a transparent-sounding ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, Squier-designed SQR ceramic humbuckers and a wealth of controls for crafting your perfect bass tone. And you can get it for $50 off now over at Sweetwater.

Squier Contemporary Jazz V HH: $529.99, $479.99
And if four strings just ain’t enough, you can get the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass V HH now for under $500. It’s got a near identical spec sheet to its four-string counterpart, with an ash body, maple neck and fingerboard and Squier SQR ceramic humbucking pickups, and thus is a brilliantly versatile bass that’ll comfortably handle any genre of music. This deal is only available while stocks last, so get on it ASAP if you’re interested...

