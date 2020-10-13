Save $50 on this mega-affordable Yamaha Dreadnought acoustic-electric at Guitar Center

If you're in the currently market for a new affordable acoustic guitar, we may have just found the model to end your search.

Yamaha's FX335C is a dreadnought-style acoustic-electric with an impressive set of specs for its price-point. Normally retailing at $249.99, Guitar Center has just slashed a further $50 off its tag, bringing it down to the mouth-watering sub-$200 mark.

Featuring a spruce top/nato back and sides construction, the FX335C offers gorgeous rich tone and resonant sound projection. Its nato neck and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard promise superior comfort whilst playing, and a slight single cutaway allows easy and uninhibited access to its upper registers.

The guitar also features a single 1-way piezo pickup and preamp, with controls located on its player-facing side. Other features include a 25" scale length and Yamaha chrome tuners. Finishes available include Natural, Black and Tobacco Sunburst.

Image 1 of 3 Yamaha FX335C Black (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 2 of 3 Yamaha FX335C Natural (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 3 of 3 Yamaha FX335C Tobacco Sunburst (Image credit: Guitar Center)

So if you're after a quality acoustic-electric guitar for under $200, you won't get much better than the Yamaha FX335C. Head over to Guitar Center now to secure yours.

