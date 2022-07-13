Save up to 16% on select Ernie Ball string four-packs this Prime Day

Bring your electric and acoustic guitars back to life for as little as $18.99 with this Prime Day guitar string deal

We're well into the second day of Prime Day, and as a result, we've been flooded with great deals on all sorts of products. While Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to get your hands on all sorts of great homewares and consumer tech, we've seen that there's also plenty of deals for us musicians out there - including up to 16% off Ernie Ball guitar string four-packs at Amazon (opens in new tab).

We know there's nothing more irritating than having to restring your acoustic or electric guitar. It not only costs money, but takes up valuable playing time too - but when you're playing a guitar with battered strings? That's no fun either. 

If your guitar isn't well looked after, then your playing experience will suffer. Your guitar won't stay in tune or intonate properly, the strings will sound lifeless and bland, and honestly - super old strings are just a bit gross. Thankfully, Amazon and Ernie ball have your back this Prime Day, with this great opportunity to save some cash on new electric guitar strings, as well as some acoustic guitar string multipacks. Take a look at the best string multi-pack offers we've found so far.

Ernie Ball Reg. Slinky 4 pack: $22.49, now $18.99
If you use 10-46 gauge strings religiously, then grabbing a multipack with a discount this Prime Day sounds like a great idea to us. With 16% off at Amazon this Prime Day, these already affordable strings just got even cheaper.

Ernie Ball Super Slinky 4 pack: $22.49, now $18.99
If 10's are a bit too chunky for you, then not to worry. 9-42 gauge strings are on offer too this Prime Day. The Super Slinky is an iconic string, and one of Ernie Ball's best-sellers - so make the most of this Prime Day deal and grab a few sets with 16% off.

Ernie Ball Earthwood 4 pack: $25.99, now $21.99
If you've been waiting for Prime Day to refresh your acoustic guitar (opens in new tab), then you're in luck. For only $21.99, you can stock up on four sets of Medium-light gauge Ernie Ball Earthwood Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings (opens in new tab). While it's only a saving of $4, that's money that could be put towards the beer fund, replacement parts or anything else you might need.

Ernie Ball Earthwood 4 pack: $22.49, now $18.99
If your acoustic guitar tone is all about brightness, then these Light Earthwood 80/20 Bronze strings could be exactly what the doctor ordered. The 'light' gauge is 11-52 - and with that you'll give your acoustic guitar loads of punch and electric-style playability. This Prime Day, you can save 16%. Time to freshen up your acoustic!

If you're on the lookout for more fantastic Prime Day guitar deals, then be sure to check our hub page regularly. We'll be scouring the web looking for the very best offers and putting them all in one place for you. 

