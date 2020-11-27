Save up to 30% off the Positive Grid Spark smart guitar amp and level up your practice routine this Black Friday

The Positive Grid Spark has taken the guitar amp world by storm this year. With pre-order sales of 25,000 and overall sales surpassing a massive 100,000, it obviously struck a chord with guitar players worldwide. The Spark is a 40 watt smart practice amp, with 30 amp models from sparkly clean to crushing gain, and 40 varied effects. It’s packed full of innovative and genuinely useful features too, such as Smart Jam and Auto Chord. If you thought it was good already, then you’ll be pleased to know that Positive Grid is knocking up to 30% off the Spark until midnight (PST) on Friday .

To learn more about those features, along with the rest of the mind-blowing stuff this amp can do, check out our full Positive Grid Spark review . If you just want to get straight to the deals, take a look below.

Positive Grid Spark Guitar amp: $299/£223 , now $239/£179

Positive Grid’s Spark is packed full of tones, effects and innovative features. Whether you’re using the amp’s own smart features, streaming music via Bluetooth, or using the free app to explore more tones and settings, with a sweet $60 knocked off for Black Friday, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark amp + bag: $359/£269 , now $251/£188

Get 30% off the Positive Grid Spark guitar amp this Black Friday. The Spark is packed to the rafters with tones, effects and impressive features, and the free app lets you explore even more. Included in this deal is the Spark Traveler Gig Bag, so you can keep up your practice routine wherever you go.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark + Sennheiser HD200 Pro Headphones

Was $399/£299, now $279/£209

Save a massive $120 on the award winning Positive Grid Spark and Sennheiser HD200 Pro Studio Headphones this Black Friday. Noise cancelling HD200 Pro headphones mean you can experience the tones you love, at a volume the neighbors will love too. View Deal

