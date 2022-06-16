Save up to 60% off guitars and accessories this month at Musician's Friend

Playing guitar is an expensive hobby. Even the most basic of electric guitar rigs will set you back a few hundred bucks, with intermediate and high-end gear costing anywhere from $500 to well into five figures. This top-tier guitar gear is out of reach for most of us, unless a killer sale comes around – and that's what we've found. At Musician's Friend, you can save up to 40% on electric guitars and up to 60% on accessories (opens in new tab), as part of Electric Guitar Month.

Musician's Friend isn't a stranger to a huge sale, but this Electric Guitar Month promotion is proving to be one of their best to date. Whether you're shopping for a brand new electric guitar, guitar tuner, distortion pedal or guitar amp, there's a saving here for you to make – and at a time when we're all looking for ways to continue our hobbies without spending too much money, that's highly appreciated.

With such huge savings to be had on gear from the biggest brands in the business, it's nigh-on impossible to cover it all. That being said, we've got to share some of our favorites with you. These include a sweet saving of $500 off this Gibson Les Paul Traditional in Blueberry Burst (opens in new tab) – which is down from $3,099 to $2,599 and will give you those iconic tones for a little less, as well as a massive $400 off this gorgeous limited edition Hagstrom 67 Viking II in Vintage Sunburst (opens in new tab) – which is now only $999. If you're into the semi-hollow guitar vibe, but want to spend even less, then there's $200 to be saved on the Gretsch Electromatic G5627T-P90 (opens in new tab) – a super cool, P90-equipped rock 'n' roll machine.

(opens in new tab) MF's Electric Guitar Month: Up to 60% off (opens in new tab)

With Musician's Friend's Electric Guitar Month here, there's loads of opportunities to save huge amounts of money on a brand new rig. With up to 40% off electric guitars and up to an exceptional 60% off accessories from names such as Gibson, Hagstrom and D'Addario, you can grab this already well-priced gear for an absolute steal.

If you're in the market for a great tube amp, then it doesn't get much better than the Blues Junior. There's $50 off this limited edition Fender Blues Junior IV in Sonic Blue (opens in new tab), which means that you can now buy one of the best combo amps for only $749.

It's also possible to refresh and spruce up your rig without needing to spend the whole bag. It sounds basic, but getting your hands on a great guitar tuner can really make a world of difference - and with $10 off the D'Addario Planet Waves NS Micro Tuner, which is now only $24.99 (opens in new tab), you can keep your tuning in check for less. There's also $40 off the Planet Waves CT-20 tuner pedal, which is now only $79.99 (opens in new tab) and offers ultra-sensitive chromatic tuning in a pedal format, and 10 packs of GHS Boomers Light electric guitar strings for only $49.99 (opens in new tab), down from $76.99.

Like we said, something for everyone and every budget.

