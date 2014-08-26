Six Coolest New Strat Models

American Deluxe Strat Plus

This may look like a conventional Strat, but a compartment in the back allows guitarists to swap interchangeable “personality” cards that instantly modify the guitar’s pickup and wiring configurations.

Artisan Stratocaster

Available in Quilted Maple Top, Spalted Maple Top or Walnut Top versions, the Artisan is a very classy-looking Strat featuring chrome lipstick-tube cover pickups, hand-rubbed stain finishes and exquisitely figured wood tops.

Deluxe Stratocaster HSS Plus Top with iOS Connectivity

With its humbucking bridge pickup, exceptionally affordable price and built-in USB audio interface that enables direct connection to an iOS device or Mac/PC computer with the included adapter, this is the perfect Strat for the modern age.

Nile Rodgers Tribute “Hitmaker” Strat

This is an accurate reproduction of the well-loved 1960 Strat that Rodgers played on dozens of hit albums and singles by David Bowie, Chic, Madonna, Diana Ross, the Vaughan Brothers and Steve Winwood, as well as recent albums by Avicii and Daft Punk.

Reclaimed Eastern Pine Stratocaster

Featuring a body made from reclaimed pine originally used to construct a dairy barn in Lake Odessa, Michigan, in 1868, this Strat boasts a unique rustic look that oozes vintage charm. Fat Fifties single-coil Stratocaster pickups further enhance this guitar’s classic appeal.

60th Anniversary Classic Player ’50s Stratocaster

The Desert Sand gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish, gold-plated hardware and gold anodized aluminum pickguard make this a very classy-looking Strat that evokes the best attributes of Fender’s Fifties golden era.