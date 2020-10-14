Slim down your rig (without slimming down your bank account) with $50 off IK Multimedia's iRig Stomp I/O USB Pedalboard Controller

We've always been a fan of IK Multimedia's iRig Stomp I/O USB pedalboard controller, so much so that we gave it a gold award in our review of it two years ago.

Why the praise? Well, the iRig Stomp I/O is simply perfect for anyone who's a fan of IK Multimedia’s extensive and ever-growing catalog of virtual amps and effects, but is looking for an efficient, space-saving way to use them in the studio or on stage.

Aside from being space-efficient, the iRig Stomp I/O is also quite cost-efficient, usually ringing up at $299. Thanks to Musician's Friend however, you can now grab this professional-quality, cheap-to-begin-with foot controller unit for just $249 - a $50 discount.

For just $249, you get a 96kHz/24-bit USB audio interface/MIDI controller that comes with a package of IK Multimedia guitar-and vocal-processing software that would be worth more than three (closer to four with this deal) times as much if purchased independently.

Aside from its many useful features, it's worth nothing that the iRig Stomp I/O's 96kHz/24-bit processing delivers amazing, studio-quality sound that even experienced engineers would be hard-pressed to duplicate.

For those and many other reasons, you'll want to jump on this Musician's Friend deal before it's gone, because it most likely won't be around much longer.

By the way, if this particular discount leaves you wanting more in the way of killer guitar gear sales, then you should definitely point your browser over to our Prime Day guitar deals page.