Slipknot Set Release Date for Tenth Anniversary Edition of 'Iowa'

Slipknot have just announced the release of a tenth anniversary edition of Iowa, which will arrive as a double CD/DVD set on November 1 via Roadrunner Records.

The anniversary edition will include two CDs and a DVD, which will include new artwork and photos by percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan. The bonus disc will include the audio version of the band's Disasterpieces live DVD.

The DVD will include a new film directed by Clown, titled Goat, along with never-before-seen interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and four music videos.

