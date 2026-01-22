“Whether it’s mounted on your pedalboard or standing at the heart of your shrine, this pedal is a torch held high for rock ’n’ roll”: Jim Dunlop drops an Iron Maiden Killers edition of its Cry Baby wah

NAMM 2026: British metal heavyweights Iron Maiden are the latest to be honored with a signature Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Wah, with a special Killers edition of the iconic pedal paying homage to the band’s earliest days.

First launched in the mid-1960s and quickly immortalized by Jimi Hendrix on Voodoo Chile (Slight Return), the Cry Baby wah has long since been a pedalboard staple for many.

A post shared by Kirk Hammett (@kirkhammett) A photo posted by on

Over the years, everyone from Slash and Dimebag Darrell to Joe Bonamassa and Jerry Cantrell has been bestowed with signature editions as its empire has grown, and now the band that “emerged from the rough-and-gritty streets of late-’70s London” has joined the clan.

From classic Killers cuts like Wrathchild and Innocent Exile to The Number of the Beast – the wah has been a trademark effect for Maiden’s shredders. Cue this collector’s edition stompbox, emblazoned with Killers era Eddie for a pedal you won’t miss on a darkened stage floor.

Beneath that embossed tread – which looks pleasingly grippy – the pedal is essentially a redressed version of the GCB95 Cry Baby Standard Wah.

That means there are no bells and whistles with this edition, instead focusing on the classic sound that made the pedal one of the world's best-sellers in the first place. The Killers image that takes up the entire bottom plate, and the Iron Maiden logo along its side are neat touches, though.

Wah enthusiasts Kirk Hammett and John Petrucci are among the first players in the world to get their hands on the new pedal, with the pair sent mystery boxes to open for their social media followers.

While Hammett jokingly says he hopes it's food or coffee inside the box, there's an audible gasp when he sees what's inside.

“Oh my gosh, this is very special,” he purrs. “I love Iron Maiden, and I love this album. I'm getting a warm feeling in my heart right now.”

A post shared by John Petrucci (@johnpetrucciofficial) A photo posted by on

Petrucci is similarly impressed, beaming, “How cool is that?” as he holds it up to the camera.

“This collector’s edition Cry Baby Standard Wah celebrates that sonic connection with an exclusive collector’s edition finish and custom tread inspired by that record,” says Jim Dunlop.

“Whether it’s mounted on your pedalboard or standing at the heart of your shrine, this pedal is a torch held high for rock ’n’ roll.

The Jim Dunlop Iron Maiden Killers Cry Baby wah is available now for $229.99.

See Jim Dunlop for more.

The pedal’s release comes quickly after Fender launched a band-wide run of signature guitars for Maiden, meaning Janick Gers finally got his moment in the limelight.