Snark launches the Snark Air, a rechargeable ‘hidden’ clip-on tuner

By Matt Parker
published

The tiny new device can be concealed behind your guitar’s headstock, and features one-touch operation and rotating display angles

Snark Air hidden clip-on tuner
(Image credit: Snark)

Snark is a name that is pretty synonymous with the clip-on guitar tuner. The firm has sold some 25 million clip-ons since its launch and its latest effort is the Snark Air.

While you’d be forgiven for thinking that there’s only so much innovation left to be had in the clip-on tuner space, the Air brings us a new concept: an even smaller, button-less design that can be hidden on the back of the headstock.

The cylindrical display can be rotated 360 degrees to ensure that you can adjust it to view from a variety of playing positions, or mounted on various different instruments. This is handy as Snark says it will work with electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass, banjos and ukuleles, among other instruments.

Operating the unit requires no physical buttons or switches and Snarks promises that even changing the display orientation requires nothing more than a tap of the plane icon on the top of the tuner.

Like its bulkier (but still handy) predecessor, the Snark Rechargeable, which debuted in 2021, the Air is also rechargeable via USB connection and takes single charge on the battery should last players “weeks to months”.

Snark Air hidden clip-on tuner

(Image credit: Snark)

Amusingly, Snark notes the tiny tuner comes complete with a “travel bag”, which conjures visions of check-in clerks apologetically telling guitarists they’ll have to stow the keyring-sized package in the hold.

The Snark Air is available for preorder at a price of $29.99. For more information, head to the dedicated (airline-themed) Snark Air site (opens in new tab).

