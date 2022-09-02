Solar Guitars expands its roasted maple necks and fanned fret options in latest 11-strong drop

Solar sure knows how to do a guitar drop. In true Solar fashion, the metal guitar brand – which is owned by YouTuber and Swedish shredder Ola Englund – has debuted 11 fresh models, which bolster its collection of fanned fret and roasted maple neck-equipped axes.

Highlights from the latest batch include the six- and seven-string White Matte A1 models, which are the brand’s first instruments to pair roasted maple fretboards with a fanned fret layout.

Roasted maple fretboards can be found throughout the revamped lineup, and have been equipped to the new Gloss-finished double-cut AB1 models, as well as a pair of freshly finished GC single-cut alternatives.

Two bass guitars also make the cut – though don’t flash anything too ground-breaking, save eye-popping Metallic Blues Gloss and Candy Apple Red Gloss colorways – as does a sole baritone guitar, which sports a fancy flamed maple veneer.

Solar’s latest drop also flashes a range of neat colorways, from the left-handed A1’s Antique Natural Matte to the A2’s Trans Purple Matte.

Read on for full breakdown of the newest Solar six-strings.

Solar A1.6W-FF

Solar A1.6W-FF in White Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through

Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through Fingerboard: Roasted maple

Roasted maple Scale length: 24.75" to 26"

24.75" to 26" Frets: 24 stainless steel, fanned

24 stainless steel, fanned Bridge: Hipshot multiscale

Hipshot multiscale Pickups: Solar FF passive pickups

Solar FF passive pickups Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control

Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control Price: $1,149

Solar A1.7W-FF

Solar A1.7W-FF in White Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through

Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through Fingerboard: roasted maple

roasted maple Scale length: 25.5" to 27"

25.5" to 27" Frets: 24 stainless steel, fanned

24 stainless steel, fanned Bridge: Hipshot multiscale

Hipshot multiscale Pickups: Solar FF passive pickups

Solar FF passive pickups Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control

Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control Price: $1,199

Solar AB1.6MP

Solar AB1.6MP in Metallic Purple Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on

Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on Fingerboard: Roasted maple

Roasted maple Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Frets: 24 stainless steel

24 stainless steel Bridge: EverTune

EverTune Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers

Duncan Solar humbuckers Controls: Three-way blade switch, one volume and one tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel

Three-way blade switch, one volume and one tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel Price: $1,099

Solar AB1.6HMBL+

Solar AB1.6HMBL+ in Metallic Blue Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on

Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on Fingerboard: Roasted maple

Roasted maple Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Frets: 24 stainless steel

24 stainless steel Bridge: Hipshot bridge

Hipshot bridge Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers

Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers Controls: Three-way blade switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel

Three-way blade switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel Price: $999

Solar A1.6FBB-29

Solar A1.6FBB-29 in Flame Black Burst Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder with flamed maple veneer

Alder with flamed maple veneer Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through

Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through Fingerboard: Ebony

Ebony Scale length: 29"

29" Frets: 24 stainless steel

24 stainless steel Bridge: EverTune

EverTune Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers

Duncan Solar humbuckers Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control

Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control Price: $1,199

A1.6D-LH

A1.6D-LH in Antique Natural Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through

Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through Fingerboard: Ebony

Ebony Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Frets: 24 stainless steel

24 stainless steel Bridge: EverTune

EverTune Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers

Duncan Solar humbuckers Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control

Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control Price: $1,249

Solar A2.6TPB+

Solar A2.6TPB+ Trans Purple Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Sungkai

Sungkai Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set-through

Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set-through Fingerboard: Roasted maple

Roasted maple Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Frets: 24 Super Jumbo

24 Super Jumbo Bridge: Fixed

Fixed Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers

Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control

Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control Price: $849

Solar GC2.6BOP+

Solar GC2.6BOP+ in Black Open Pore Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Sungkai

Sungkai Neck: Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through

Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through Fingerboard: Roasted maple

Roasted maple Scale length: 24.75"

24.75" Frets: 24 Super Jumbo

24 Super Jumbo Bridge: Tune-o-matic

Tune-o-matic Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers

Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers Controls: Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel

Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel Price: $849

Solar GC2.6TPB

Solar GC2.6TPB in Trans Purple Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Sungkai

Sungkai Neck: Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through

Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through Fingerboard: Roasted maple

Roasted maple Scale length: 24.75"

24.75" Frets: 24 Super Jumbo

24 Super Jumbo Bridge: Tune-o-matic

Tune-o-matic Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers

Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers Controls: Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel

Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel Price: $849

Solar AB2.4CAR

Solar AB2.4CAR in Candy Apple Red Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on

Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on Fingerboard: Maple

Maple Scale length: 34"

34" Frets: 24 Super Jumbo

24 Super Jumbo Bridge: High Mass bridge

High Mass bridge Pickups: Solar soapbar active pickups

Solar soapbar active pickups Controls: Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent

Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent Price: $799

Solar AB2.5MBL

Solar AB2.5MBL in Metallic Blue Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on

Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on Fingerboard: Maple

Maple Scale length: 35"

35" Frets: 24 Super Jumbo

24 Super Jumbo Bridge: High Mass bridge

High Mass bridge Pickups: Solar soapbar active pickups

Solar soapbar active pickups Controls: Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent

Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent Price: $949

To find out more about all the new models, head over to Solar (opens in new tab).