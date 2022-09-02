Solar Guitars expands its roasted maple necks and fanned fret options in latest 11-strong drop

Solar sure knows how to do a guitar drop. In true Solar fashion, the metal guitar brand – which is owned by YouTuber and Swedish shredder Ola Englund – has debuted 11 fresh models, which bolster its collection of fanned fret and roasted maple neck-equipped axes.
Highlights from the latest batch include the six- and seven-string White Matte A1 models, which are the brand’s first instruments to pair roasted maple fretboards with a fanned fret layout.
Roasted maple fretboards can be found throughout the revamped lineup, and have been equipped to the new Gloss-finished double-cut AB1 models, as well as a pair of freshly finished GC single-cut alternatives.
Two bass guitars also make the cut – though don’t flash anything too ground-breaking, save eye-popping Metallic Blues Gloss and Candy Apple Red Gloss colorways – as does a sole baritone guitar, which sports a fancy flamed maple veneer.
Solar’s latest drop also flashes a range of neat colorways, from the left-handed A1’s Antique Natural Matte to the A2’s Trans Purple Matte.
Read on for full breakdown of the newest Solar six-strings.
Solar A1.6W-FF
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through
- Fingerboard: Roasted maple
- Scale length: 24.75" to 26"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel, fanned
- Bridge: Hipshot multiscale
- Pickups: Solar FF passive pickups
- Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
- Price: $1,149
Solar A1.7W-FF
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through
- Fingerboard: roasted maple
- Scale length: 25.5" to 27"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel, fanned
- Bridge: Hipshot multiscale
- Pickups: Solar FF passive pickups
- Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
- Price: $1,199
Solar AB1.6MP
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
- Fingerboard: Roasted maple
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers
- Controls: Three-way blade switch, one volume and one tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
- Price: $1,099
Solar AB1.6HMBL+
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
- Fingerboard: Roasted maple
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: Hipshot bridge
- Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
- Controls: Three-way blade switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
- Price: $999
Solar A1.6FBB-29
- Body: Alder with flamed maple veneer
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 29"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers
- Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
- Price: $1,199
A1.6D-LH
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers
- Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
- Price: $1,249
Solar A2.6TPB+
- Body: Sungkai
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set-through
- Fingerboard: Roasted maple
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
- Bridge: Fixed
- Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
- Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
- Price: $849
Solar GC2.6BOP+
- Body: Sungkai
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through
- Fingerboard: Roasted maple
- Scale length: 24.75"
- Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
- Bridge: Tune-o-matic
- Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
- Controls: Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
- Price: $849
Solar GC2.6TPB
- Body: Sungkai
- Neck: Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through
- Fingerboard: Roasted maple
- Scale length: 24.75"
- Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
- Bridge: Tune-o-matic
- Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
- Controls: Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
- Price: $849
Solar AB2.4CAR
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
- Fingerboard: Maple
- Scale length: 34"
- Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
- Bridge: High Mass bridge
- Pickups: Solar soapbar active pickups
- Controls: Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent
- Price: $799
Solar AB2.5MBL
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
- Fingerboard: Maple
- Scale length: 35"
- Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
- Bridge: High Mass bridge
- Pickups: Solar soapbar active pickups
- Controls: Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent
- Price: $949
To find out more about all the new models, head over to Solar (opens in new tab).