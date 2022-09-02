Solar Guitars expands its roasted maple necks and fanned fret options in latest 11-strong drop

By Matt Owen
published

A handful of fresh gloss and matte colorways have also been introduced

Solar Guitars electric guitar
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Solar sure knows how to do a guitar drop. In true Solar fashion, the metal guitar brand – which is owned by YouTuber and Swedish shredder Ola Englund – has debuted 11 fresh models, which bolster its collection of fanned fret and roasted maple neck-equipped axes.

Highlights from the latest batch include the six- and seven-string White Matte A1 models, which are the brand’s first instruments to pair roasted maple fretboards with a fanned fret layout.

Roasted maple fretboards can be found throughout the revamped lineup, and have been equipped to the new Gloss-finished double-cut AB1 models, as well as a pair of freshly finished GC single-cut alternatives.

Two bass guitars also make the cut – though don’t flash anything too ground-breaking, save eye-popping Metallic Blues Gloss and Candy Apple Red Gloss colorways – as does a sole baritone guitar, which sports a fancy flamed maple veneer.

Solar’s latest drop also flashes a range of neat colorways, from the left-handed A1’s Antique Natural Matte to the A2’s Trans Purple Matte.

Read on for full breakdown of the newest Solar six-strings.

Solar A1.6W-FF

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar A1.6W-FF in White Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through
  • Fingerboard: Roasted maple
  • Scale length: 24.75" to 26"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel, fanned
  • Bridge: Hipshot multiscale
  • Pickups: Solar FF passive pickups
  • Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
  • Price: $1,149

Solar A1.7W-FF

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar A1.7W-FF in White Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set through
  • Fingerboard: roasted maple
  • Scale length: 25.5" to 27"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel, fanned
  • Bridge: Hipshot multiscale
  • Pickups: Solar FF passive pickups
  • Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
  • Price: $1,199

Solar AB1.6MP

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar AB1.6MP in Metallic Purple Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
  • Fingerboard: Roasted maple
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers
  • Controls: Three-way blade switch, one volume and one tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
  • Price: $1,099

Solar AB1.6HMBL+

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar AB1.6HMBL+ in Metallic Blue Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
  • Fingerboard: Roasted maple
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: Hipshot bridge
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
  • Controls: Three-way blade switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
  • Price: $999

Solar A1.6FBB-29

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar A1.6FBB-29 in Flame Black Burst Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder with flamed maple veneer
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 29"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers
  • Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
  • Price: $1,199

A1.6D-LH

Solar Guitars electric guitar

A1.6D-LH in Antique Natural Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, set-through
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar humbuckers
  • Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
  • Price: $1,249

Solar A2.6TPB+

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar A2.6TPB+ Trans Purple Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Sungkai
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple, thin C profile, set-through
  • Fingerboard: Roasted maple
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
  • Bridge: Fixed
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
  • Controls: Five-way blade switch, one volume control, one tone control
  • Price: $849

Solar GC2.6BOP+

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar GC2.6BOP+ in Black Open Pore Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Sungkai
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through
  • Fingerboard: Roasted maple
  • Scale length: 24.75"
  • Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
  • Bridge: Tune-o-matic
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
  • Controls: Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
  • Price: $849

Solar GC2.6TPB

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar GC2.6TPB in Trans Purple Matte (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Sungkai
  • Neck: Three-piece roasted maple neck, thin C profile, set-through
  • Fingerboard: Roasted maple
  • Scale length: 24.75"
  • Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
  • Bridge: Tune-o-matic
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers
  • Controls: Three-way toggle switch, one volume and tone control, each with push/pull for series/parallel
  • Price: $849

Solar AB2.4CAR

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar AB2.4CAR in Candy Apple Red Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
  • Fingerboard: Maple
  • Scale length: 34" 
  • Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
  • Bridge: High Mass bridge
  • Pickups: Solar soapbar active pickups
  • Controls: Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent
  • Price: $799

Solar AB2.5MBL

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar AB2.5MBL in Metallic Blue Gloss (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin C profile, bolt-on
  • Fingerboard: Maple
  • Scale length: 35"
  • Frets: 24 Super Jumbo
  • Bridge: High Mass bridge
  • Pickups: Solar soapbar active pickups
  • Controls: Volume, Balance, Active Bass and Treble with center detent
  • Price: $949

To find out more about all the new models, head over to Solar (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.