Solar Guitars unveils the AB2.6 series, bringing bolt-on builds and a choice of fixed, Floyd Rose and EverTune bridges

Capping off a stellar 2022 – which has seen everything from new signature models for Marzi Montazeri, Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto and The Haunted's Jonas Björler to a selection of new electric guitars with roasted maple necks and fanned frets – Solar Guitars has added a slew of new models to its Type AB range.

Comprising six new models in total, the fresh AB2.6 series brings three-piece maple necks with a thin C profile and bolt-on construction, 24 super jumbo frets, Solar 18:1 tuners and 25.5" scale lengths.

Both body wood and fretboard material differs between models. Two are made of alder and four of mahogany, with one donning a flame maple veneer, while five models sport stained rosewood fingerboards and one features a maple 'board.

The guitars are also equipped with Solar Standard Alnico Humbucker pickups – five with a set of two and one with a singular bridge pickup – controlled via a single volume control and, in models with a dual pickup configuration, a five-way blade switch.

Bridge specs alter on each model, too, with three models sporting fixed bridges, two with Floyd Rose Specials and one with an EverTune F-type.

See below for a brief rundown of each of the six new AB2.6 models' spec sheets and price tags.

Image 1 of 6 Solar Guitars AB2.6AN (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Solar Guitars AB2.6ET FBB (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Solar Guitars AB2.6C (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Solar Guitars AB2.6FRG (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Solar Guitars AB2.6FRRO (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Solar Guitars AB2.61RO (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

AB2.6AN ($749) – Alder body, dual humbucker, fixed bridge, Aged Natural Matte

– Alder body, dual humbucker, fixed bridge, Aged Natural Matte AB2.6ET FBB ($999) – mahogany w/ flame maple veneer, dual humbucker, EverTune bridge, Flame Black Burst Matte.

– mahogany w/ flame maple veneer, dual humbucker, EverTune bridge, Flame Black Burst Matte. AB2.6C ($699) – mahogany body, dual humbucker, fixed bridge, Carbon Black Matte

– mahogany body, dual humbucker, fixed bridge, Carbon Black Matte AB2.6FRG ($699) – alder body, dual humbucker, Floyd Rose Special, Gold Matte

– alder body, dual humbucker, Floyd Rose Special, Gold Matte AB2.6FRRO ($749) – mahogany body, dual humbucker, Floyd Rose Special, Red Oxide Matte

– mahogany body, dual humbucker, Floyd Rose Special, Red Oxide Matte AB2.61RO ($649) – mahogany body, bridge humbucker only, fixed bridge, Red Oxide Matte

For more information, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).