Solar Guitars unveils the AB2.6 series, bringing bolt-on builds and a choice of fixed, Floyd Rose and EverTune bridges

By Sam Roche
published

Comprising six models in total, the drop also offers single and dual humbucker pickup configurations

Solar Guitars
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Capping off a stellar 2022 – which has seen everything from new signature models for Marzi Montazeri, Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto and The Haunted's Jonas Björler to a selection of new electric guitars with roasted maple necks and fanned frets – Solar Guitars has added a slew of new models to its Type AB range.

Comprising six new models in total, the fresh AB2.6 series brings three-piece maple necks with a thin C profile and bolt-on construction, 24 super jumbo frets, Solar 18:1 tuners and 25.5" scale lengths.

Both body wood and fretboard material differs between models. Two are made of alder and four of mahogany, with one donning a flame maple veneer, while five models sport stained rosewood fingerboards and one features a maple 'board.

The guitars are also equipped with Solar Standard Alnico Humbucker pickups – five with a set of two and one with a singular bridge pickup – controlled via a single volume control and, in models with a dual pickup configuration, a five-way blade switch.

Bridge specs alter on each model, too, with three models sporting fixed bridges, two with Floyd Rose Specials and one with an EverTune F-type.

See below for a brief rundown of each of the six new AB2.6 models' spec sheets and price tags.

Image 1 of 6
Solar Guitars
Solar Guitars AB2.6AN (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
  • AB2.6AN ($749) – Alder body, dual humbucker, fixed bridge, Aged Natural Matte
  • AB2.6ET FBB ($999) – mahogany w/ flame maple veneer, dual humbucker, EverTune bridge, Flame Black Burst Matte.
  • AB2.6C ($699) – mahogany body, dual humbucker, fixed bridge, Carbon Black Matte
  • AB2.6FRG ($699) – alder body, dual humbucker, Floyd Rose Special, Gold Matte
  • AB2.6FRRO ($749) – mahogany body, dual humbucker, Floyd Rose Special, Red Oxide Matte
  • AB2.61RO ($649) – mahogany body, bridge humbucker only, fixed bridge, Red Oxide Matte

For more information, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).