Solar Guitars launches the none-more-metal AB2.4 Canibalismo four-string bass

Features include a Blood Splatter-inspired finish, fixed high-mass bridge and a pair of Solar Tesla soapbar active pickups

Solar Guitars Canibalismo
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Solar Guitars – the brand masterminded by Swedish guitarist and YouTube extraordinaire Ola Englund – has unveiled the latest model in its line of bass guitars, the AB2.4 Canibalismo.

Quite possibly the most metal bass we've seen so far this year, the four-string AB2.4 Canibalismo joins the company's AB series, and is constructed of a sungkai body with a Blood Red Open Pore Matte finish and Blood Splatter detail, bolt-on five-piece maple/jatoba neck with a thin-C profile and a 24-super jumbo-fret ebony fingerboard with a lone red Solar inlay at the 12th fret.

Solar Guitars AB2.4 Canibalismo

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Solar Guitars AB2.4 Canibalismo

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The bass is kitted out with a pair of Solar Tesla soapbar active pickups, which are controlled via volume, balance, bass and treble knobs.

Other features include a reversed four-in-line headstock with Solar 17:1 ratio machine heads, fixed high-mass bridge for enhanced sustain, black matte hardware and a 34" scale length.

The AB2.4 Canibalismo is available to preorder now for $749. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.

2021 has been a solid year for Solar Guitars. Highlights of the company's product announcements to date include its first-ever multiscale models, a new range of six- and seven-string T-style electric guitars and a bloodthirsty new signature model for The Haunted and Witchery guitarist Patrik Jensen.

