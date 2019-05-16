Soundgarden Announce 'Live From the Artists Den' Album, Immersive Film Events and Screenings

Soundgarden, along with the Chris Cornell Estate, UMe and Artists Den, have announced a lineup of events and new products titled Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den.

The events will feature a reimagined experience of Artists Den's concert taping of Soundgarden at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on February 17, 2013, in support of their King Animal album. There will be stops in Los Angeles and New York as well as a special screening in Seattle. The new Live From the Artists Den features 21 songs never before released on a Soundgarden concert film, including 17 making their first appearance on a live album.

You can watch a trailer for the new film above.

Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den will be released in a variety of formats on July 26. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show. Additional products scheduled for release include: 4LP 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, limited edition 4LP color vinyl (each disc will feature a unique combination of splattered colors), Blu-ray and 2CD. Digital live album and digital live video will be available for preorder on May 31.

Speaking about Live From the Artists Den, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil said: "We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal and to celebrate with each other and our fans."

On behalf of the Estate, Vicky Cornell said: "This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I'm proud to share with them."

In advance of the album release, Artists Den will present Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den immersive events of the full 29-song show in New York and Los Angeles, as well as an additional screening in Seattle. The stops in New York and Los Angeles will each showcase 12 HD camera angles customized for an immersive multi-screen viewing experience. A live remix of the original multitrack 48-channel audio will be presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound, an ultra-high-resolution audio technology from L-Acoustics. The 360-degree real time mix synced to on-screen footage and further complemented by a light show.

Tickets for the Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den immersive events will go on sale today, May 16 at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT as an exclusive bundle which includes the 2 CD.

The events and screening are being held at the following venues:

June 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (Immersive Event)

June 18 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel (Immersive Event)

June 23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (Screening Only)

Pre-orders and tickets for Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den are available here.