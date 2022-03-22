Sterling by Music Man launches refreshed 2022 guitar and bass lineup

Sterling by Music Man has unveiled its 2022 lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars, which introduces a range of aesthetic updates to its preexisting collections.

Across the board, the brand’s models have all been treated to new-for-2022 colorways, from the Buttermilk and Firemist Cutlasses all the way to the drop-dead gorgeous Pueblo Pink Mariposa.

Other lines to get a cosmetic pick-me-up include the Majesty, Axis and StingRay basses, which are now available in a range of sleek finishes – peep the Majesty’s new Siberian Sapphire coat – and attention-grabbing hues, such as the fire-like Amber Ray34.

Alongside the various aesthetic updates are a number of functional enhancements that are exclusive to the StringRay cohort. These include new body materials and an option of different fretboards.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Sterling by Music Man’s 2022 lineup.

Sterling by Music Man Stingray SR50

Image 1 of 2 StingRay SR50 in Buttermilk (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 2 of 2 StingRay SR50 in Firemist Silver (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

First up is the StingRay SR50, which has received a few hardware updates. There’s now the option of a roasted maple neck, with either a roasted maple or rosewood fretboard. Otherwise, it’s the same ol’ StingRay, with a poplar body, dual humbuckers and a vintage tremolo system.

There are also some new colors, though: Buttermilk and Firemist Silver.

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa

Mariposa in Pueblo Pink (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Last year, Sterling by Music Man unveiled an affordable version of prog player Omar Rodriguez-Lopez’s Ernie Ball Music Man signature. Now, that very same offset has been treated to a new finish, in the form of Pueblo Pink.

Other specs include a pair of humbuckers, roasted maple neck, vintage-style tremolo and locking tuners.

Sterling by Music Man Majesty

Majesty in Siberian Sapphire (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

The budget version of John Petrucci’s Ernie Ball Majesty model is the second signature six-string to be given a new lick of paint. Shown above in the stealthy Siberian Sapphire, the Sterling by Music Man version of Trooch’s six-string otherwise stays true to its blueprint.

That means it has a loaded 12dB push-push volume pot, rosewood fretboard and modern-style tremolo.

Sterling by Music Man Axis AX3QM

Image 1 of 2 Axis AX3QM in Spectrum Red (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 2 of 2 Axis AX3QM in Spectrum Blue (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Arguably the most eye-catching drop of the lot, the Axis AX3QM is also now available in a pair of new finishes: Spectrum Red and Spectrum Blue, which sit on a quilted maple top.

Once again, it’s pretty straightforward after that: it’s an Axis through-and-through, featuring two humbuckers, a five-way selector, an asymmetrical neck and a vintage-inspired tremolo.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50HSS

Image 1 of 2 Cutlass CT50HSS in Pueblo Pink Satin (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 2 of 2 Cutlass CT50HSS in Daphne Blue Satin (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

New colors are also on the agenda for the Cutlass CT50HSS, which can now be purchased in the pastel-esque Daphne Blue Satin and Pueblo Pink Satin finishes.

Other impressive appointments include the roasted maple neck – paired with a choice of either a rosewood or roasted maple fingerboard – and the HSS configuration, comprising a trio of Sterling by Music Man pickups.

Sterling by Music Man StringRay Ray34 and Ray35

Image 1 of 4 StingRay Ray34 in Purple Sparkle (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 2 of 4 StingRay Ray35 in Blue Sparkle (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 3 of 4 StingRay Ray34 in Amber (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 4 of 4 StingRay Ray34 in Heritage Cherry Burst (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

In the bass department, Sterling by Music Man has dressed its four- and five-string Ray34 and Ray35 models in some pretty stunning finishes. For the Ray34, the sparkly Purple Sparkle, Blue Sparkle and Seafoam Sparkle colorways line up alongside the more conventional Neptune Blue and eye-grabbing Dark Scarlet Burst Satin.

The Ray35, meanwhile, is now available in Purple Sparkle, Blue Sparkle and Dark Scarlet Burst Satin. HH-configured versions of both the Ray34 and Ray35 are also available in the new-for-2022 Amber.

Sterling by Music Man StringRay Short Scale RaySS4

StringRay Short Scale RaySS4 in Black (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Last but not least is the StringRay Short Scale RaySS4, which, as the name implies, is a smaller-sized version of the Ray34.

Featuring a 30” scale length and a single higher output neodymium magnet pickup, the downsized four-string is now available in Black, having previously only been available in Dropped Copper, Daphne Blue and Olympic White.

The new-look models aren't live on the Sterling by Music Man website just yet, meaning official US prices are yet to be disclosed.

To find out more about the company's 2022 lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars in the meantime, head over to Sterling by Music Man.