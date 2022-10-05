Sterling by Music Man introduces the Sabre design to its 2022 lineup with two Fishman Fluence-equipped electrics

Earlier this year, Sterling by Music Man dropped its new-for-2022 collection of electric guitars and bass guitars, which comprised new-look versions of its Stingray, Mariposa, Majesty, Axis, Cutlass and Stingray models.

Now, the affordable offshoot of the US-made Ernie Ball Music Man brand has introduced an all-new addition to its electric guitar lineup – the Sabre, which takes inspiration from the Ernie Ball Music Man original.

However, rather than featuring either the Music Man custom-wound humbuckers or the new HT humbuckers found on the flagship Sabre, the Sterling iteration instead opts for a set of Fishman Fluence Modern pickups.

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Available in either Cobra Burst or Deep Blue Burst, the latest Sterling six-strings sport double-cut nyatoh bodies, which are paired with C-shaped roasted hard maple necks and either a roasted hard maple or rosewood fretboard, depending on the finish.

Despite the ‘board differences, both guitars also utilize a 12” radius and 22 stainless steel frets, as well as dot marker inlays and a 25.5” scale length.

Elsewhere, the Sterling by Music Man Sabre comes equipped with a modern tremolo bridge and locking tuners, as well as a dual action truss rod, five-bolt pattern neck plate and flame maple top.

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

The standout spec, though, is of course the Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, which seek to offer two distinct voices via push/pull volume and tone pots and a three-way selector switch.

As for how this compares to the Ernie Ball Music Man variant, that opts for an Okoume body and a figured roasted maple neck, as well as premium Schaller M6-IND locking tuners. The bridge is slightly different too, featuring a crescent cover with vintage bent steel saddles.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man ) (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man ) (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man )

The Sterling by Music Man Sabre is available now for $1,499.

Visit Sterling by Music Man (opens in new tab) for more information.