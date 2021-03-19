Summer NAMM 2021 is happening – and it’s in person

We’ve lost two NAMM conventions to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but take heart: Summer NAMM 2021 has been announced – and it’s in person.

Dates for the convention, to take place, per usual, in Nashville, are scheduled for July 15-17.

NAMM has stated that the organization “is working closely with the City of Nashville and local authorities, following guidance from leading agencies, including the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control, on a detailed plan utilizing the latest event safety and security measures to create a safe and sound, business-conducive environment to reunite our communities.”

Additionally, NAMM is working with Good to Go, is a hospitality safety program created by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp to help businesses in every industry implement health and safety guidelines.

Already in play are reimagined floor layouts with wider aisles, temperature screenings, sanitizer stations and “touchless” experiences.

For continued updates on Summer NAMM 2021, keep your eyes posted here.