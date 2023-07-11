Sweetwater’s Prime Day-beating demo gear sale just put your dream guitar in reach

While the majority of the price-slashing action today is going on over at Amazon as this year’s Prime Day guitar deals party continues, it sometimes pays to look elsewhere with many rival retailers getting busy with their own price-slashing. If higher-end guitars are usually out of your price range then now might be a good time to explore Sweetwater where their demo gear sale is in full swing .

These instruments - including Fender, Martin, Gibson, PRS and Gretsch models - have been pre-used, but are in excellent condition and come with very attractive discounts – this could be your opportunity to own a dream guitar without paying loads for the pleasure.

Sweetwater demo sale: Save $$$ on premium guitars

Explore everything from Les Pauls and Teles, semi-hollows to pointy metal machines, all with significant discounts. Available in limited numbers, all the guitars in Sweetwater’s latest sale have been unboxed and used, but have been checked thoroughly to ensure you’re getting an instrument that won’t let you down.

Every guitar up for grabs will have been subject to a 55-point inspection by Sweetwater’s tech team before it’s shipped to you, every product is in full working order and also backed up by Sweetwater’s 2-year warranty.

For our money these are the guitars you should be adding to your shortlist:

Most of the demo guitars in this sale are only available in limited quantities, so if you fancy a bargain, we would strike while the iron is hot.

The sale ends on July 31.

