Sweetwater has slashed $500 off the rock-ready D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford and Deluxe Brighton models

Iconic New York guitar makers D'Angelico may be best known for their stunning jazz-friendly hollow bodies, but the rockers out there shouldn't overlook these two special six-strings – especially when there's such a sizeable discount available. Sweetwater is currently offering a massive $500 off the D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford and Deluxe Brighton models – which come in extremely eye-catching finishes, exclusive to Sweetwater.

Imagine what you could do with an extra $500 in your pocket. You could upgrade your amp , overhaul your pedalboard , or even pick up one of our top picks of the best acoustic guitars under $500 , as a companion piece to your epic new D'Angelico.

D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford: Was $1,699, now $1,199

The Bedford is such a unique guitar. The flowing lines of its offset body genuinely stand out in the crowded electric guitar market, and the addition of the semi-hollow element adds a whole new dimension to the sound. We love this Vintage Cream finish, and we like it even more with $500 off.

D'Angelico Deluxe Brighton: $1,699 , now $1,199

The Brighton is simple and to the point – it's a rock tone machine. The classic double-cut body is juxtaposed with the art-deco stylings of its iconic headstock, while the Seymour Duncan Seth Lover humbuckers deliver bags of power – and come on, how good does it look in the exclusive Lemon Burst finish?

Now, we love seeing new finish options on electric guitars we already highly rate, and both of these guitars look absolutely stunning. The subtle Lemon Burst hue of the D'Angelico Deluxe Brighton compliments its classic double-cut body style perfectly and when you throw in a set of the prized Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbucking pickups, you have a force to be reckoned with.

The Semi-hollowbody Bedford has opted for a more retro style, with an understated yet classy Vintage Cream finish, which really highlights its asymmetrical offset design. The Bedford screams versatility, with its stellar combination of Seymour Duncan STR52-1 single-coil pickups in the neck and middle positions and Seymour Duncan SM-1b Mini Humbucker at the bridge. This beautifully wonky guitar also features a set-through 3-piece neck with an ebony fingerboard that is just effortless to play.

Both guitars ship with a D'Angelico branded hardshell case, and this epic deal is only available while stocks last – so be quick.

Need more inspiration? Our buyer's guides are here to help