Sweetwater's up to 70% off Prime Time sale proves Amazon isn't the only place to find killer guitar deals on Prime Day

Well, if you've been waiting for the best time to grab a bargain on a new piece of guitar gear, the day has finally come, as Prime Day has landed! Over the next few days – Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July – we're expecting to see a slew of savings on big-name guitar brands over at Amazon, but they'll have to be pretty epic to beat Sweetwater's Prime Time sale (opens in new tab), which sees up to 70% off an array of guitars, amps, pedals, and a lot more.

Now, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Prime Day guitar deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members, but in reality, the biggest names in music retail also like to get in on the action, dropping sales that not only rival the online e-commerce giant but in some cases blow them out the water.

(opens in new tab) Sweetwater Prime Time Deals: Up to 70% off (opens in new tab)

Looking for the best possible deal you can get on guitar-related gear this Prime Day? Well, Sweetwater might just be the place to go, as they are currently offering up to 70% off a wide range of products from big-name brands such as Squier, Ibanez, D'Angelico, MXR, Line 6, and many more. This sale only runs until 13 July, so you'll have to be quick if you want to make sure you grab a bargain.

A few highlights for us include a whopping $150 off the D'Angelico Premier Bedford (opens in new tab) in this stunning Oxblood finish. This versatile offset comes loaded with a set of P-90 pickups that deliver a stellar tone that do its handsome good looks justice. You can also bag up to $40 off the beginner-friendly Squier Affinity Stratocaster (opens in new tab), which comes in a rather evil-looking blacked-out finish option.

Are you fanatical about stompboxes? Well, luckily, Sweetwater has you covered, as you can save $100 off the original version of the legendary Line 6 DL4 (opens in new tab) and even $60 off the J. Rockett Audio Steampunk Boost (opens in new tab), which is now down to a measly $59.

Obviously, there's a lot more on offer, from studio equipment to keyboards, headphones and accessories. You have until 13 July to take advantage of these savings, so we urge you to be quick!

