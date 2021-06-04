TC Electronic announces Paul Gilbert signature MojoMojo overdrive pedal

TC Electronic has teamed up with legendary virtuoso Paul Gilbert for a signature edition of its MojoMojo overdrive pedal.

Boasting a fresh new paint job – the original sports a burgundy enclosure whilst this version dons purple – the MojoMojo Paul Gilbert Overdrive is designed to reproduce the same tone that the fusion maestro uses on his own personal MojoMojo pedal, but swaps out its Voice switch for a brand-new Eleven toggle.

As TC Electronic's Paul Robert Scott explains: “Paul always uses the same settings on his MojoMojo, which meant there was no need for the additional Voice switch found on the original version.

“Instead, we went for an Eleven switch that engages a massive gain boost for even more drive and attack, taking it to, well, eleven! On top of that, you can add stepped-up circuit board voltage that increases both headroom and dynamics significantly.”

Despite its new look and features, the MojoMojo bears TC Electronic's usual functional hallmarks, including true bypass functionality and easy battery compartment access.

There's no word on price or availability just yet, but for more information, head over to TC Electronic.

Of course, this isn't Paul Gilbert's first signature overdrive pedal – last year, he partnered with JHS Pedals for the amp-like PG-14.

Today also marks the release of Gilbert's 16th solo album, Werewolves of Portland, on which he played every instrument.