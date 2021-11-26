Save $19 on a TC Electronic UniTune Clip with the cheapest and best clip-on tuner deal this Black Friday

Whatever type of music you play, whatever kind of guitar you dig, there’s one piece of gear that’s an absolute essential: a guitar tuner. And one of this year’s best Black Friday guitar deals is on one of the best clip-on guitar tuners on the market, TC Electronic’s superb UniTune Clip.

Over at Sweetwater, you’ll find $19 has disappeared from the UniTune Clip’s price tag, taking it down from $29 to just $9.99.

One of the best clip-on tuners money can buy just got ridiculously affordable, with $19 off the asking price over at Guitar Center. 105 high-powered LEDs mean you can see your guitar, bass or ukulele’s tuning in any lighting scenario, while up to ±0.02-cent accuracy ensures your instrument’s tuning will be pinpoint precise.

When you’re picking a clip-on tuner, there are two considerations that should be top of your agenda: accuracy and visibility – and the UniTune Clip delivers on both.

Based on TC Electronic’s class-leading tuning technology, the UniTune Clip boasts 105 – yep, 105 – high-powered LEDs that form an adaptive display, easily viewable in any lighting condition. From daytime festival slots to dingy bar stages, you’ll be able to see exactly how far you need to twist that tuning peg.

It’s packing some serious specs under the hood, too, with ±0.5-cent accuracy in the chromatic mode, and ±0.02-cent accuracy in strobe mode – that’s accurate enough to set your intonation to. What’s more, it works with any guitar, bass or ukulele – electric, acoustic or otherwise.

A stainless steel clip means you’ll have no problem clipping this bad boy onto whatever headstock you desire, and you’ll get 18 hours of battery life from one of those teeny round CR2032 batteries.

Basically, the UniTune Clip is an awesome clip-on tuner, and this is a knockout deal.