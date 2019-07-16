Prime Day 2019: In case you haven't noticed, we've spent quite a few of the last 48 hours drinking far too much coffee, and scouring the deep, dark interwebs for the very best Prime Day deals for guitarists.

Our end haul was fairly large, so if you were looking for a smaller bunch of the very best, most enticing deals to be found on guitars, effects, amps and speakers, take a look at our roundup of the 10 best Prime Day 2019 deals for musicians below.

The 10 Best Prime Day Deals for Guitarists

Caparison Guitars Horus-M3 EF: was $2,549, now $2,149

If 24 frets just aren’t enough to satisfy your shreddiest desires, this 27-fret behemoth is sure to deliver. Add in an HS pickup configuration and Schaller locking tremolo, and you’ll be in alternate-picking heaven.View Deal

Fender PM-TE travel acoustic guitar. Was $699, now $369

An almighty 47% discount makes this one of the very best acoustic guitar deals this year. Fender's top-spec travel guitar boasts a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, plus a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp - and hardcase!View Deal

Catalinbread NiCompressor: was $249, now $209 at Zzounds

The NiCompressor’s tone-shaping capabilities are what looks to set it apart from other compressor pedals: bass and treble controls are on hand for tonal fattening, as is a gain control to add grit.View Deal

Save 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Could this be the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year? Get massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars now!

Learn to play with the Jamstik +. Was $299.99, now $229

The Jamstik+ is a great entry point to learning the guitar. It feels great to play and connects via Bluetooth to a huge selection of fantastic tutorials and apps.View Deal

Learn to play guitar with Fender Play. Get 50% off here

The Fender Play learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar - and it just got even cheaper: you can now get 50% off an annual plan, which brings the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79. Don't forget to enter the code fenderplay50 at the checkout.View Deal

Ernie Ball Slinky Nickel Wound (3 pack). 50% discount

You can never have too many sets of strings, and now's the time to stock up, with 50 percent off a three-pack of Ernie Ball Slinky strings.View Deal

Marshall Minor II Bluetooth In-Ears: was $129, now $99.99

You don't need to carry a guitar around with you to display your love for the instrument. Hit the streets and play your music through these quality in-ears and people will know you rock!View Deal

Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Speaker: was $299.99, now $184

This portable, lightweight speaker is ideal for life on the go. With two 3/4" domed tweeters and a meaty 4" woofer, there's nothing lightweight about the sound.View Deal