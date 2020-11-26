The beginner-friendly Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is a steal at only $29.99 this Black Friday

With musicians of all ages trying their hand at something new this year, the ukulele has seen a massive surge in popularity. They’re compact and easy to learn, and they have a tone that is brilliantly unique. That’s why this Guitar Center Black Friday deal, offering the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele for just $29.99, down from $44.99 , is such a bargain.

Whether you want to learn a stringed instrument for the first time, or just want to try and summon a bit of that Hawaiian sun into your living room, there’s a ukulele for you. Most ukes are best suited to younger players due to their small size and lightweight construction, but they come in many different body sizes, from soprano through to baritone. The soprano, being the smallest, is a brilliant starting point.

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is only $29.99 this Black Friday at Guitar Center, its lowest ever price. The lindenwood body and walnut fretboard provide a warm, resonant tone and the small body size makes it easy and comfortable to play. This uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

The MU40 has a bound lindenwood body and neck, and a walnut fretboard which together create a warm, full tone. However, you still get plenty of punch and brightness, as you’d expect from a soprano uke.

The slim neck profile means that every chord shape is easy to get to, and the satin finish means you won’t have to battle with any sticky lacquer while playing. The lindenwood bridge and vintage-style tuners work together to make sure that tuning problems are a thing of the past, and are exceptionally well built for such a low price.

With the included instructional booklet, all you need to do is tune up, and you’re away with this ukulele from Mitchell.

