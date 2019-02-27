The End Machine Share New Song, “Burn the Truth”

The End Machine, featuring classic-era Dokken members George Lynch, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown along with Warrant singer Robert Mason, have shared the official lyric video for the song “Burn the Truth.” You can check it out above.

The End Machine’s self-titled debut album will arrive March 22 via Frontiers Music SRL. Said Pilson about the band, "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical. But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing.

"George is playing fantastic on this, very inspired," he continued. "Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has its own personality and I think that's important."

Added Mason, "This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record. I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End Machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

The End Machine is available for pre-order here.