The Markbass CMD102P is currently only $799 at Guitar Center - get a pro quality bass amp for less

Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale is already full of brilliant deals with only a day to go until the big day. Whatever you’ve got your eye on, whether it’s an acoustic guitar , electric guitar or something else, there’s something on offer for you. For bass players, this particular deal is one you won’t want to miss - the Markbass CM102P 2x10” combo amp has a cool $400 knocked off the usual price.

In the bass amp world, there aren’t many people who haven’t fallen in love with Markbass. Founded in 2001, they are best known for their lightweight, portable amps. After working closely with influential artists like Michael League and Marcus Miller, we have started to see Markbass amps on stages closer to home.

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built-in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The two 10” neodymium speakers provide plenty of power, and the 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want. Guitar Center has slashed the price by a ridiculous $400 this Black Friday, so bass players - don’t miss out. View Deal

The CMD102P is a versatile and practical amp. Not only does it offer a jack input capable of dealing with both passive and active basses, but also features an extra XLR input for use with double bass pickups. If you love Markbass for that clean, precise tone they’re so famous for, then high quality Neutrik speakon outputs and an effects loop will ensure you won’t have to compromise.

Providing 500W at 4 ohms or 300W at 8 ohms, which is still more than enough for most venues, the built-in Little Mark II takes that versatility even further. The 4-band EQ spans a whole spectrum of frequencies, meaning you’ll always find the perfect tone.

You won’t suffer any loss of resonance or sound quality, as the cab is made from high-grade, multi-ply poplar which has been sealed internally. The angled design of the cabinet allows you to use it both upright as a more traditional amp, or tilted back as a floor monitor. This allows you to have more control over the spread of your sound, which can be a real lifesaver.

With a piezo tweeter taking care of the high end and two 10” neodymium speakers dealing with the bulk of the heavy lifting, you needn’t worry about note clarity from the CMD102P. The speakers are custom made for Markbass, so your tone is in safe hands.

