The Musician's Friend President's Day sale is here, with savings of up $700 on guitars, amps, pedals and accessories

President's Day this year isn't until Monday February 21st, but that hasn't stopped the folks over at Musician's Friend from doing us a favor and dropping some killer deals a little earlier than we expected. In this year's Musician's Friend President's Day sale, you can save up to 40% on a vast range of gear from some of the biggest brands around . Whatever you fancy treating yourself to – whether you want a new electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass guitar, guitar amp or effects pedal – there's options for you in this sale.

President's Day is always a good time to pick up a great deal at Musician's Friend, and this year the sales once again exceed expectations. There's an insane $700 off this Martin Special HD28 VTS Dreadnought which has a stunning Adirondack spruce top, and a massive $330 (that's a whole 25%) off this Limited Edition Fender Vintera '50s Strat in a gorgeous roadworn Sonic Blue finish with a HSS pickup configuration. There's also $100 off this beautiful Metallic Gold Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV, for when you fancy dishing out some Slash or Gary Moore vibes on a budget.

There are so many more brilliant products to be had at a bargain price, so why don't you have a thumb through the offers and see where it takes you? After all – it's all on sale, and most of us guitarists don't usually need an excuse to treat ourselves. This sale ends on February 23, so don't leave it too late to make the most of these offers.

Musician's Friend has also announced a President's Day coupon code – PRESDAY – where you can get up to 15% off qualifying orders until February 23 too. How generous.

MF's President's Day sale: save up to 40%

Celebrate President's Day 2022 in style with a killer deal from Musician's Friend. Choose from over 500 guitars, amps, effects and accessories, all while saving an absolute bag on the RRP. Whether you're in the mood for a new Stratocaster, Les Paul or something totally different, Musician's Friend has you covered.

President's Day Coupon: Up to 15% off

If those other deals don't tickle your fancy, then you can also save up to 15% with the coupon code PRESDAY. For any orders over $99 the discount is 10%, and on orders over $149, save 15%.

Shop the entire Musician's Friend President's Day sale