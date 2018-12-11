The Underground Thieves, Featuring Silvertide’s Nick Perri, Share New Song, “Fall"

The Underground Thieves, led by Silvertide guitarist and co-songwriter Nick Perri, have released a new single, “Fall.” You can check out the video above.

“This was the kind of song that almost wrote itself,” said Perri. “It’s honest emotion. Once I got into the groove it was done in a matter of minutes.”

The track also features Thieves members Justin DiFebbo (K-Floor) on Hammond organ and synth, Jimmy Gnecco (Ours) and Hannah Gernand on background vocals and Kevin Rice (Christina Perri, Mike Posner) on drums. The single follows a plan laid out by Perri last January for yearlong music releases: chapters of a 12-part story showcasing the singing and songwriting talents of its various collaborators.

“I don’t like the idea of asking people to wait for music anymore, especially for long periods of time,” said Perri. “With this project, we can share our music as it comes to fruition, bringing our fans along on the journey in real-time.”

Said Perri about the video, which was helmed by filmmaker Austin M. Bauman, “I wanted the sonic and visual aspects to line up and become one, and I think we achieved that and more. It was an honor to work with such incredible performers who brought this music video to life.”

Perri said the Underground Thieves will continue releasing one new single, or “chapter,” as often as possible until all 12 songs are complete. At that time, the band will compile the chapters into a full-length album to be distributed both physically and electronically.

“Fall” was mixed and mastered by Marc DiSisto, (Pink Floyd, Joe Cocker, Don Henley). DiSisto also engineered Silvertide’s Show & Tell album.

The Underground Thieves will perform at the Ardmore Music Hall in Philadelphia on Dec. 23, which will be recorded for a forthcoming live album.

For tickets and more information, head over to UndergroundThieves.com.