The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday

The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!
Used by everyone from The Beatles to Robert Smith of The Cure, Jet Harris of The Shadows and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, this strange offset has been on more records than you may first think. Tuned an octave lower than a guitar and featuring a vintage-style tremolo, thin neck and array of tones locked away inside, thanks to the trio of single-coil pickups, we'd highly recommend playing one, if you haven't already.
The Squier Bass VI saw a massive spike in popularity this year, thanks to Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary, managing to take over the sales of the Precision and Jazz models. So if you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, then you can for a whole lot less. Right now, you bag the Squier Classic Vibe Bass VI for $374.99 (opens in new tab), saving you a whopping $125.
Squier Classic Vibe Bass VI:
$499.99, $374.99 (opens in new tab)
A firm favorite of everyone from Robert Smit to John Lennon, Jack Bruce and Joe Perry, the Bass VI is an incredibly versatile instrument that takes the best parts of a guitar and a bass and fuses them together - and right now the Squier version is only $374.99 at Fender.
The Sweetwater Cyber Monday deals are incredible this year – and better yet, the retailer is still slashing hundreds off everything from Schecter guitars and Egnater amps to guitar pedals, basses, and recording equipment. So be sure to check out their full Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab) to see what else is on offer.
More great Cyber Weekend sales that are still live
- Amazon: Shop Cyber Monday deals on guitars, amps and loads more (opens in new tab)
- Andertons: Insane Cyber Weekend discounts on guitars, amps and effects (opens in new tab)
- Fender Play: Save 50% on an annual guitar lessons subscription (opens in new tab)
- IK Multimedia: Save up to 85% on Max bundles (opens in new tab)
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off a huge range of music gear (opens in new tab)
- Positive Grid: Save up to 60% on BIAS and 30% on Spark (opens in new tab)
- Sweetwater: Save big in their official Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab)
- Thomann: The Cyber Week sale is here, with up to 60% off guitar gear (opens in new tab)