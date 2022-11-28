The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday

The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!

Used by everyone from The Beatles to Robert Smith of The Cure, Jet Harris of The Shadows and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, this strange offset has been on more records than you may first think. Tuned an octave lower than a guitar and featuring a vintage-style tremolo, thin neck and array of tones locked away inside, thanks to the trio of single-coil pickups, we'd highly recommend playing one, if you haven't already.

The Squier Bass VI saw a massive spike in popularity this year , thanks to Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary, managing to take over the sales of the Precision and Jazz models. So if you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, then you can for a whole lot less. Right now, you bag the Squier Classic Vibe Bass VI for $374.99 (opens in new tab), saving you a whopping $125.

