These 38 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software

Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.

If you missed out on that killer new addition to your guitar collection, that amp you always wanted or a new bit of studio software, there's no need to worry - there are plenty of deals still available to take advantage of. In fact, retailers such as Sweetwater have even extended their sales into a full 'Cyber Week'.

We've rounded up what we think are the very best deals that are still available today and if you still haven't found what you're looking for, there are even more live deals to check out on our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

It's worth keeping in mind that some of our very favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals sold out completely, so if you see something on this list that takes your fancy, we'd recommend you jump on it immediately. These deals aren't going to be around forever!

Editor's picks

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa: $599.99 , $399.99

One of the best Sterling by Music Man launches in recent years, this signature model for Mars Volta maverick Omar Rodriguez-Lopez is a no-nonsense, endlessly playable rock machine, with a slick roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, locking tuners and two tonesome custom humbuckers. We rated it 4.5/5, and it's available now from Musician's Friend with an almighty $200 off.

Fender Player Stratocaster, Ltd Ed Black: $799 $599

This Strat will appeal to fans of David Gilmour. There aren't too many Stratocaster spec combos more iconic than a black body and pickguard with a maple fingerboard, and thanks to this tasty Guitar Center deal you can harness that classic Gilmour black Strat vibe and those sought-after Strat sounds for $200 cheaper than usual.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: $549 , now $399

What’s better than a Goldtop Les Paul? A discounted Goldtop Les Paul – and you can also snag this budget beauty in Ebony, Wine Red and Pacific Blue finishes. Loaded with Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with push/pull coil-splitting, this is a surprisingly versatile guitar, while its maple-topped mahogany body nails the classic LP vibe – and right now you can bag $100 off at Musician’s Friend.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V: $2,499 , now $1,999

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious Satin Wine Red finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to just $1,999.

Gretsch G2217 Junior Jet Club: $399 , $299

One of the biggest electric guitar bargains you’ll find this Cyber Monday is this gorgeous Gretsch single-cut for just $299. Besides this limited-edition – and rather classy – Fairlane Blue finish, the JJC BT’s big selling point is its pair of Broad’Tron humbuckers, which offer a wide frequency response for a more contemporary twist on the company’s trademark tones. And at $100 off from Musician’s Friend, you really have no excuse not to sample that great Gretsch sound.

Fender Vintera ’70s Jazz Bass: was $1,249 , now $874

Much like the Classic Vibes available in the Squier line-up, the Vintera brief is offering vintage feel and tone, with modern conveniences. They are made in Fender’s much-lauded Mexico facility and, while we’ve not reviewed this exact model, its sibling, the Vintera ’60s Jazz Bass, got a 4.5/5 star review – with our expert noting, “The Vintera’s playability is very pleasing – there’s something extremely satisfying about picking up a Jazz from a new range and finding that all the classic hallmarks are there.” You can expect the same thing from the ’70s Jazz, and right now you can bag a $125 discount over at Guitar Center .

Guild Starfire Bass II: was $1,499 , now $999

Available with a massive $500 discount – that’s 33% off the original price – this semi-hollow short-scale Starfire Bass has a classic yet characterful profile, and we love that Emerald Green finish. If you’re unfamiliar with the Starfire Bass II, it was beloved by Jefferson Airplane’s Jack Casady and the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh. This modern remake has got a great neck on it, while BiSonic pickups are brilliantly responsive – and sound superb when paired. In our review, the Starfire Bass II scored 4.5/5 and was called “a beautiful recreation of a classic”. With $500 off the list price , we’re surprised this is still available, frankly.

D'Angelico Premier Bedford SH: $899.99 $509.99

Guitar Center is offering a huge $390 discount on this stunning semi-hollow offset from D'Angelico. It's got retro charms a-plenty, but a seriously flexible HSS setup that – thanks to the Duncan Design mini humbucker – gives you access to a huge range of tones, but doesn't look like it's been culled from a Super Strat...

IK Multimedia Amplitube 5: £299.99 , $79.99

It's one of the best guitar VSTs around and IK Multimedia have seen fit to slash the price on Amplitube 5 by a massive $220. Packed full of all the amp models and effects you'll ever need, this is arguably one of the most complete amp simulators out there, and one of few to feature officially licensed models too.

Electric guitar deals

Squier Classic Vibe Jag: Was $499.99 , now $399.99

Next up is the retro-inspired '60s Jag in the eye-catching Silver Sparkle finish. This guitar has all the vintage charm of an original Jag but without the hefty price tag. Right now this guitar is down to $399.99, that's a saving of $100.

Fender Vintera '50s Tele Modified: $1,199.99 , $839.99

The Vintera Modified Tele is the perfect axe for those who want the best of both worlds. This Tele has plenty of vintage mojo in the style department but also benefits from modern features such as a contemporary neck profile and hotter pickups.

Fender Aerodyne Strat: $1,329.99 , now $999.99

One of the best playing Fender guitars we've played in years, the Fender Aerodyne Special Strat HSS has an unbelievably fast-playing neck and seriously good-sounding pickups to boot.

Squier Affinity Jazzmaster: $279.99 , $223.99

This low-cost series is superb for beginners and now offers more choice than ever. We can't get enough of the Affinity Jazzmaster, its lightweight body, slim and comfortable C-shaped neck and Squier single-coil Jazzmaster pickups add up to a guitar that is way more than the sum of its parts.

Epiphone ES-335 Trad Pro: was $599 , now $449

What do you call a guitar that has you covered for everything from jazz to blues, indie to classic rock and more? Easy, it’s the ES-335. Check out the ES-335 Traditional Pro. It’s on sale for $449 (down from $599) with a choice of Inverness Green, or Metallic Gold. You'll get a double-bound, 5-ply maple body, a mahogany neck (with the classic dot fretboard markers) and a pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. Bag yourself a slice of semi-hollow royalty for less before they’re gone.

Epiphone SG Traditional Pro: was $499 , now $379

A contemporary take on Gibson’s classic rock machine. The Traditional Pro has a speedy SlimTaper neck (with rolled fretboard edges), while the pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers are wired to a push-pull volume pot, opening up coil-splitting tone and phase-switched options. Elsewhere, it keeps the traditional mahogany body and neck combo with a rock solid LockTone tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece. Here it’s back in Graphite Black and Metallic Gold, knocking $120 off the list price, in the process.

Acoustic guitar deals

Fender CC-60SCE: was $349.99 , now $279.99

Perfect for beginners and advanced acoustic players alike, the Fender CC-60SCE in Aged Cognac Burst finish boasts superb playability courtesy of its satin-finished mahogany neck, and a well-balanced tonal response and sleek aesthetic thanks to its all-mahogany build. Plus, a Fishman CD preamp means you can plug in no problem. And in this killer Musician's Friend deal, you can get it for sub-$280.

Guild OM-240CE: was $529 now $249

Given Guild is one of the most storied acoustic guitar builders on the planet, you wouldn’t typically see its acoustics in a beginner roundup. But with an astonishing $280 off – that’s 53%, percentage fans – you can get a record-and-gig-ready acoustic as your very first. Available with a solid Sitka spruce top (a feature normally only found on more expensive models), plus mahogany sides and built-in Guild electronics, this Charcoal Burst-finished model is an undeniable bargain at this price, and one of the most impressive offers we’ve seen this year.

Epiphone PR-150: Was $179.99 , now $129.99

Epiphone’s PR-150 sticks to the traditional blueprint of a spruce top with mahogany back and sides to deliver a textbook all-round beginner acoustic guitar. It’s got a rosewood fingerboard and sturdy Epiphone tuners, so you can focus on learning to play with a trusted brand for under $130 courtesy of Musician's Friend.

Get a Taylor, Gift a Taylor: Travel guitars from $99

Buy any Taylor 200 series or higher model from Guitar Center and add an acoustic Baby Taylor BT1 for $99 or an acoustic GS Mini Sapele for $199. The saving on the RRP is a generous $300 and the promotion runs until 15 January 2024. So, buy your dream Taylor and get a second guitar to take on vacation or give away to a loved one this holiday season.

Fender Malibu Player, Shell Pink: $449.99 , $314.99

The Malibu Player may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic and looks pretty cool while doing it.

Amp & pedal deals

DigiTech Whammy: was $299 now $249

You’ve heard this perennially popular pitch-shifter on countless recordings, from Rage Against the Machine to Muse, Steve Vai, Radiohead and beyond. Its trademark octave-up squeals and synthesizer-esque harmonies have made it one of the most iconic pedals of all time, so any kind of discount is a rare thing indeed. Save $50 now at Guitar Center and revolutionize your pedalboard.

Boss DS-1W Distortion: was $149, now $99

The DS-1W aims to be the ultimate DS-1, featuring the original tone beloved by Kurt Cobain, Steve Vai and Joe Satriani, as well as a new Custom mode, which bumps up the volume and midrange for a more refined take on the iconic hard-clipping sound – we awarded it 4.5/5 in our review for a reason. This modern stompbox classic was only launched last year, so we’re surprised to see $50 slashed off the price at Sweetwater, but we’ll definitely take it.

Boss HM-2W Heavy Metal: was $149.99 now $113.63

Best known for being the Swedish death metal pedal, the HM-2W also found fame in David Gilmour’s guitar rig during the ’80s. All of which tells you that this pedal is versatile. Very versatile. This Waza Craft recreation brings back the classic chainsaw distortion, but adds a new Custom mode for even more aggression. This was one of Boss’ most highly anticipated reissues ever – and scored a worthy 5/5 in our review – so a 24% price cut is not something you see every day. Thanks, Amazon!

Boss GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor: $1,099 $891.66

The GT-1000 is Boss’ top-of-the-range multi-effects and amp modeler, boasting the same Tube Logic modeling that appears in its best-selling Katana line, plus a raft of reliably excellent Boss effects and practically infinite sonic possibilities. It might not have the internet hype of the Quad Cortex or Tone Master Pro, but trust us, the sonic performance is absolutely up there – especially considering it’s over $800 cheaper than its rivals, thanks to this $209.72 discount at Amazon.

Line 6 HX Stomp: Was $699 , now $649

Possibly the best bit of kit you'll treat your pedalboard too, the HX Stomp is crammed with high quality Line 6 effects, all the amp and cab models you could ever need, and three footswitches that help you navigate the above in a number of different ways. Regular updates means this will just get better with age, and it's small enough to sit at the end of your current rig if all you need is a few extra effects. $50 off with a free gig case, as well as a Worshop bundle, is available from Sweetwater.

Blackstar HT Club 40 MKII: Was $899 , now $599

One of the most dependable, portable gigging tube-driven combos has had $300 knocked off its price at Sweetwater for Cyber Monday. With two channels, reverb and Blackstar’s ISF control, you’ll have classic Brit and US tones covered in a manoeuvrable, stylish 1x12 combo amp.

EarthQuaker Devices Plumes: Was $99 , now $79.20

As one of our favorite Tube Screamer clones , we had to shout the EarthQuaker Devices Plumes. It’s a small-ish reduction at $19.80, but that still makes it cheaper than you’ll find anywhere else at the moment. As you’d expect from a good TS clone, it’s perfect for pairing with a mid-scooped amp and goes nicely stacked with other drive and distortion pedals too. Already excellent value for money, it’s certainly that more tempting at the moment in the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale. If you’re into EQD pedals then definitely check out the full EarthQuaker Devices pedal sale , with loads of offers from the Ohio-based pedal brand. Price check: Sweetwater $99

JHS 3 Series pedals: W as $99 now $74.25 each

Even at $99, the JHS 3 Series pedals are a bargain. The comprehensive lineup covers quite literally all tonal bases – overdrive, distortion, chorus, fuzz, delay, screamer, reverb and tremolo included – and each unit is so easy to use it practically operates itself: just three control knobs and mode-switching toggles. Plus, they’re built by JHS, so you know you’re investing in a top quality pedal. They are now a generous 25% off at Guitar Center.

Walrus Audio Fundamental Series: $99 now from $79

Walrus Audio’s answer to the JHS 3 Series, the Fundamental Series pedals are almost just as affordable, equally easy to use, and also cover a vast tonal range. Here, there are three voices per pedal, and (get this) sliders to control the parameters. Nifty, eh? A selection of fuzz, overdrive, distortion, reverb and all sorts of other pedals are now available from $79 thanks to Guitar Center’s discount.

MXR Eric Gales Raw Dawg Overdrive: $119 now $79

Eric Gales is one of the most tasteful blues players of our age, and the MXR Raw Dawg is at the heart of his celebrated tone. The signature overdrive mini pedal is small enough to fit on the most crowded of ‘boards (you can never have too many drives, right?) but it has a Tube Screamer-inspired tonal capacity that totally outweighs its humble size. Look no further than Gales’ own demo of the pedal to hear what it’s capable of. Musician’s Friend’s $79 offer should tempt you.

Bass guitar deals

Fender Vintera '60s Mustang: $1,149.99 , $804.99

The Mustang Bass has made quite the impact since it was released back in '64, finding its way into the hands of everyone from Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads, Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones and even Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance - and now you can join the club for a less, with 30% off while stocks last. Price check: Sweetwater $804.99

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray4 $349 $249

The StingRay is one of the all-time iconic bass designs and this single-pickup import version by Music Man’s Sterling sub-brand offers an affordable take on that build – using a basswood body, active preamp and low-noise humbucker – at a price point that was seriously good value to begin with. Now, we’ve spotted it discounted by a mammoth 30% over at Guitar Center , meaning you can scoop one up for just $249.99. If you’re after a little more flexibility, you can also bag $120 off the HH version, currently available for $309 .

Strings & accessories

D'Addario strings 3-pack: Was $17.99 , now $12.99

If you're not an Ernie Ball player, fear not: Sweetwater is offering a range of discounts on its D'Addario stock. Sets of three (across a range of string gauges) are available for $12.99. Also look out for discounted sets of four and single packs starting from $4.99

Line 6 Relay G10SII wireless guitar system: $269 $229

Our favorite guitar wireless system just got even better, thanks to this $40 discount over at Sweetwater. This neat package lets you wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard, and delivers 24-bit audio. Plus, if you miss the sound of your lead, you have the option of emulating the sound of a 10-foot or 30-foot cable.

PRS Celluloid picks 12-pack: Was $3.79 , now $3.22

Every little helps, right? Granted, it's not the most show-stopping Cyber Monday saving, but Sweetwater's $3.79 deal for a 12-pack of PRS picks is still a deal worth taking advantage off. You can never have too many picks.

Fender Pro Series Cables: from $15

It really is worth investing in high quality cables to make your signal chain as good as it can be, and Fender's Pro Series cables are a very smart option indeed. Now, you can get up to 70% off such cables, which are available in three glow-in-the-dark finishes and either 10ft or 18.6ft lengths.

Snark Super Snark Rechargeable: Was: $39 , now: $19

Another Snark tuner, the Super Snark Rechargeable is considered one of the best clip-on tuners on the market, and Guitar Center's $19 price tag here is a steal. It's got a bright display for dark stages and a sleek profile, so it won't stick out too much on your guitar. It might not be the most accurate tuner in the world, but at $19 we really have no issues.

Fender seat belt straps: Was $24.99 , now $10

If you want something even more affordable than the above, you can't go wrong with Fender's standard seat belt strap. It's available in three colors, and currently priced at just $10. There are also Camo, Corduroy and Hawaiian straps for the same price, if those aesthetics are more your vibe.

