These are the best Prime Day guitar deals for beginners – start playing for less

Congratulations – you've decided to learn how to play guitar. There are few things in the world you'll find quite as rewarding, so enjoy every moment of it.

To make the most of the learning process, there are few gear considerations to take into account, including finding the best six-string for you – and the best amp, if you've decided to start with an electric guitar. You'll also need a few accessories to get you on your way, including a tuner and a guitar strap.

By chance or intention, you've chosen to coincide the start of your guitar playing journey with Amazon Prime Day, a yearly extravaganza of insane bargains. This'll ensure you get the absolute best prices on all your new gear, so nice work.

We've simplified it all for you right here, collating our top picks on the best beginner electric guitars, acoustic guitars for beginners, great beginner guitar amps, epic beginner bass guitars and more being offered over the course of this year's event.

So whether you're learning guitar yourself, or buying an early Christmas present for someone special, everything you'll need is right below.

Electric guitars

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

In the market for your first electric guitar? You won't go far wrong with a Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.View Deal

Squier Affinity Stratocaster in Surf Green: now only $199.99

Out of stock! But still available for order at deal price

Get your hands on this fantastic beginner electric guitar for under $200 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. With a lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck, the Squier Affinity Stratocaster is built for hours of comfortable practicing.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

For anyone who likes a little more retro in their guitar finishes, the Player Strat is also available with $100 off in this sharp Surf Pearl finish. For beginners with a little more budget to spend, this one's a solid option.

Get a Schecter Guitar Research C-6 Elite for only $239.99

Some of the world's top metal axemen play Schecter, so it's fair to say the California company knows a thing or two about producing riff-ready electric guitars. This C-6 Elite boasts Schecter-designed Diamond Plus humbuckers, a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard and thin-C satin maple neck, and seeks to be wielded by a worthy shredder such as yourself. Apply code 'rocktober' at the checkout to get your savings.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65

With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability, to boot. Be sure to use the coupon code 'rocktober' at the checkout for 15% off.View Deal

Acoustic guitars

Save $50 on Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric

With a spruce top and nato back and sides, single cutaway for easy upper-fret access, rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, there's few better options in the sub-$200 acoustic guitar market.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

Get your hands on this beautiful-sounding, gorgeously decorated acoustic-electric for $50 during Amazon Prime Day. With a mahogany body, solid sitka spruce top, pau ferro fingerboard and Fishman electronics, this guitar's a truly reliable workhorse. For beginners also after a luxurious visual aesthetic, this guitar's a worthy investment.View Deal

Epiphone AJ-220S Advanced Jumbo acoustic: only $269

This fantastically well-rounded acoustic guitar features a solid sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, SlimTaper neck profile and granadillo fingerboard. It's a spec set that would usually see it sell for $448, but during Amazon Prime Day, you can get it from Sam Ash for only $269.View Deal

Amps

Positive Grid Spark 40 | Was $299, now $269

Practice amps don't get any more powerful than this! With 40 amp models, 30 effects and a host of smart tech under the hood, you can be sure that you'll be making the most of your guitar practice time with the Spark. From jamming to backing tracks, to teaching you the chords to your favorite songs, or the 10,000-plus tone presets, you're not going to get bored quickly. The full-range sound reproduction means you can use it for bass and acoustic too! View Deal

Effects pedals

Boss ME-80 Multi-Effects Pedal: $299 $249 at Guitar Center

Positively crammed with killer-sounding Boss effects and amp models, the ME-80 is one of the best budget multi-effects pedals you can buy. And now with $50 off at Guitar Center, it could be one of the best FX deals this Prime Day.View Deal

IK Multimedia iRig Stomp I/O - $299.99 $249.99

Team the iRig Stomp I/O with your iOS device, and it becomes a handy self-contained multi-effects-style unit for practice with headphones – but also provides the practical means to use AmpliTube on stage or switch effects on the fly. And it's now available with $50 off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive pedal $59 $39 at Guitar Center

If you’re looking to add overdrive without changing your fundamental guitar or amp tone, MXR has you covered with this no-nonsense drive pedal – now at an insanely low price.View Deal

TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay pedal | $119, now $99

No matter how cramped your pedalboard, you can find room for this teeny delay pedal – and thanks to TC’s TonePrint technology, it can handle just about any delay sound you can think up, too. It's available with $20 off at Sweetwater.View Deal

Bass guitars

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

This tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass is available with a whopping $80 discount, bringing prices down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string. Even better, this active humbucker-loaded bass is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal

Accessories

D'Addario Equinox Headstock tuner: only $14.99

This super-precise, ultra-portable headstock tuner will serve your tuning needs for ages to come. With a highly sensitive vibration-detecting piezo sensor, you'll get accurate tuning readings every time.View Deal

KLIQ AirCell guitar straps: 20% off now at Amazon

If you're looking for total comfort while playing guitar, you won't do much better than a KLIQ AirCell strap. Featuring air cell technology, these fully adjustable designs offer supreme cushioning and unparalleled comfort, even during long playing sessions.

Get three packs of Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys for just $9.99

No other string set on the market has the perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price that Ernie Ball's Regular Slinky set brings to the table. Get three packs of these ultra-dependable strings for just $9.99 now.View Deal

