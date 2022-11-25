These beautiful limited edition D’Angelico semi-hollow guitars have a crazy $450 discount for Black Friday

You still have a few hours left to grab a great Black Friday guitar deal, but without a doubt, one of the best we’ve seen is this deal at Guitar Center on the D’Angelico Excel DC XT. This beautiful had a hefty chunk of change knocked off with an absolutely massive $450 discount (opens in new tab) – that’s a 25% reduction on the regular price. There are two stunning Guitar Center exclusive finishes up for grabs – Charcoal Burst and Amaretto Burst.
D’Angelico Excel DC XT:
$1,799.99, $1,349.99 (opens in new tab)
This stunning instrument has got $450 off, making it an absolute steal over at Guitar Center. It’s not just a looker either, with Seymour Duncan pickups, locking tuners, rosewood fretboard, and a quilted maple top – this is a premium instrument at an unbelievable price.
There’s plenty to love about this guitar apart from the price though. Two Seymour Duncan ‘59 humbucking guitar pickups deliver that classic PAF tone with an open and articulate sound that’s perfect for rock, blues, and jazz. The impressive tonal range has plenty of vintage warmth in the lows and a glassy high end.
The double-cutaway semi-hollow body is composed of maple, giving you a lively and resonant sound that makes for a really tactile playing experience. The transparent finishes show off the decadent quilted maple top, making this guitar a real head-turner.
The 3-piece maple/walnut/maple neck is shaped to a comfortable ‘C’ profile, giving you the heft you need for chords with the slinkiness required for those blues and jazz licks. A smooth rosewood fingerboard is marked by split-block inlays which add to the distinctive look of the guitar, as well as the excellent playing feel.
Don’t forget to check out all of the Guitar Center Black Friday deals for great discounts on guitars, amps, pedals, and loads more.
More great Black Friday deals to check out
- Amazon: Shop Black Friday deals on guitars, mics & more (opens in new tab)
- Andertons: Insane discounts on guitars, drums, keyboards, tech & more (opens in new tab)
- Antares: Up to 75% off Auto-Tune plugins (opens in new tab)
- Fender Play: Save 50% on an annual guitar lessons subscription (opens in new tab)
- Guitar Center: Shop the official Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)
- IK Multimedia: Save up to 85% on Max bundles (opens in new tab)
- Loopcloud: Try for two months for just £/$2 (opens in new tab)
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off a huge range of music gear (opens in new tab)
- Native Instruments: Up to 75% off in their best Cyber Sale ever (opens in new tab)
- Plugin Boutique: Save big on plugins from SoundToys, iZotope, SSL and more (opens in new tab)
- Positive Grid: Huge Black Friday savings on BIAS and Spark (opens in new tab)
- Sweetwater: Save big money in their official Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)
- Thomann: The Cyber Week sale is here, with up to 60% off gear (opens in new tab)
- Waves: Shop the official Black Friday sale - plugins from $5.99 (opens in new tab)