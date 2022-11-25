These beautiful limited edition D’Angelico semi-hollow guitars have a crazy $450 discount for Black Friday

You still have a few hours left to grab a great Black Friday guitar deal , but without a doubt, one of the best we’ve seen is this deal at Guitar Center on the D’Angelico Excel DC XT. This beautiful had a hefty chunk of change knocked off with an absolutely massive $450 discount (opens in new tab) – that’s a 25% reduction on the regular price. There are two stunning Guitar Center exclusive finishes up for grabs – Charcoal Burst and Amaretto Burst.

(opens in new tab) D’Angelico Excel DC XT: $1,799.99 , $1,349.99 (opens in new tab)

This stunning instrument has got $450 off, making it an absolute steal over at Guitar Center. It’s not just a looker either, with Seymour Duncan pickups, locking tuners, rosewood fretboard, and a quilted maple top – this is a premium instrument at an unbelievable price.

There’s plenty to love about this guitar apart from the price though. Two Seymour Duncan ‘59 humbucking guitar pickups deliver that classic PAF tone with an open and articulate sound that’s perfect for rock, blues, and jazz. The impressive tonal range has plenty of vintage warmth in the lows and a glassy high end.

The double-cutaway semi-hollow body is composed of maple, giving you a lively and resonant sound that makes for a really tactile playing experience. The transparent finishes show off the decadent quilted maple top, making this guitar a real head-turner.

The 3-piece maple/walnut/maple neck is shaped to a comfortable ‘C’ profile, giving you the heft you need for chords with the slinkiness required for those blues and jazz licks. A smooth rosewood fingerboard is marked by split-block inlays which add to the distinctive look of the guitar, as well as the excellent playing feel.

Don’t forget to check out all of the Guitar Center Black Friday deals for great discounts on guitars, amps, pedals, and loads more.

