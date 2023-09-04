This year’s Labor Day guitar deals are better than ever – here’s 5 essential sales to shop for the best guitar gear discounts

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge discounts on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on everything from Fender to Epiphone, Gretsch to Jackson, now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass, there’s plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.
It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in this year, with the likes of Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Musician’s Friend, Fender, Positive Grid and more slashing prices on some of their most popular products.
That said, if you want to take advantage of these tasty deals, you'll want to be quick, as these sales events tend to only last for a day or two. Below, you’ll find links to the best guitar sales in town, and we’ve even highlighted a few of our favorite discounts.
Sweetwater: Labor Day sale 2023
Sweetwater’s Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, Strandberg, Roland, Universal Audio, Victory, Ibanez and so much more. Right now, you can score an impressive $300 off the extremely versatile Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster, as well as a whopping $700 off the Ibanez Josh Smith Signature FLATV1. This sale ends tomorrow, so don’t hang about if you spot something that takes your fancy.
Guitar Center: Up to 35% off
Like the Sweetwater sale above, this Guitar Center offer sees the prices slashed on plenty of guitar heavy hitters. Not only can you save $700 off the stunning Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, but there’s also $230 off the timeless Gretsch G5427TG and $120 off the Sterling by Music Man Mariposa in Imperial White. You have until 6 September to bag yourself a bargain.
Positive Grid: up to 40% off
Looking for a new practice rig this Labor Day? Well, the fine folks over at Positive Grid have you covered. Right now, you can enjoy up to 40% off the popular Spark, plus a free bag, as well as up to 40% off Bias software. Simply enter the code LABOR10 at the checkout.
Musician’s Friend: up to 30% off
Musician’s Friend are also getting in on the Labor Day action, offering up to 30% off a wide range of guitar gear. From $100 off the Schecter C-6 Elite to $80 off the Jackson JS34Q Dinky DKAM, this is the place to go if you want to melt faces and bring the doom. These offers are available until 6 September.
Fender Labor Day Sale: Up to 30% off
Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with some serious savings on Fender gear, with electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as ukuleles, accessories, and apparel. With massive discounts of up to 30% off guitars from the Vintera series, MIJ Aerodyne, Squier 40th anniversary range, and select acoustics, there’s something for everyone here - but only whilst stocks last.