This year’s Labor Day guitar deals are better than ever – here’s 5 essential sales to shop for the best guitar gear discounts

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge discounts on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on everything from Fender to Epiphone, Gretsch to Jackson, now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass, there’s plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.

It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in this year, with the likes of Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Musician’s Friend, Fender, Positive Grid and more slashing prices on some of their most popular products.

That said, if you want to take advantage of these tasty deals, you'll want to be quick, as these sales events tend to only last for a day or two. Below, you’ll find links to the best guitar sales in town, and we’ve even highlighted a few of our favorite discounts.

Positive Grid: up to 40% off

Looking for a new practice rig this Labor Day? Well, the fine folks over at Positive Grid have you covered. Right now, you can enjoy up to 40% off the popular Spark, plus a free bag, as well as up to 40% off Bias software. Simply enter the code LABOR10 at the checkout.