Tired of endlessly scrolling for Prime Day savings? Try our AI-powered chatbot to find a great guitar deal fast

There’s not long to go until the Prime Day sale ends and we’re not sure about you, but it’s exhausting searching through the endless Amazon product list trying to find a great deal on guitar gear. We're very qualified to comment as we've been hunting down the very best Prime Day guitar deals for the last few days, and to be honest with you we need a lie down! If you’re getting weary of the endless scroll, then we’ve got just the antidote for you.

Combining the knowledge of our expert authors with the power of artificial intelligence, we’ve built a Prime Day chatbot that will make it easy for you to discover the best deals that specifically fit your needs, saving you both time and money. So whether you’re after some new guitar cables or you want to go all out and add to your electric guitar collection, chances are you’ll find it here.

Try our AI Prime Day deal finder below

Now we’ll preface this a little before you get stuck in. AI is an experimental technology so our PrimeBot is by no means perfect just yet and even the wisest machine can make an error. It’s powered by the same technology used by OpenAI for ChatGPT, so you can treat it just like an AI-powered search engine and ask it any question you like, but as it’s in early development results may vary.

To give it a test run we asked it what it thought was the very best guitar deal available this Prime Day and it replied:

PrimeBot: The Squier 40th Anniversary Vintage Edition Jazzmaster is one of the best deals available this Prime Day. You can save a whopping $200 on this guitar, making it one of the best deals you are likely to see this Prime Day.



A pretty good response in our opinion. Give it a try for yourself below and see if you can grab yourself a good deal! Remember the Prime Day sale ends today so you’ve not got long to snag a bargain when you see one.

Try our AI Prime Day deal finder

Our pick of the best Prime Day guitar deals

Fender Player Stratocaster: 20% off at Fender

A bunch of great value guitars just got a whole lot better as Fender slashes the price of a number of limited edition Player Stratocasters. For a limited time, you can save a generous 20% over at the Fender site.

ProCo RAT2: Was $126.99 , now $79.99

One of the most famous distortion pedals ever made, the ProCo RAT2 has got an absolutely massive discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale. With a versatility that ranges from fuzzy distortion to boosting leads to cut through, this classic stompbox is worthy of a place on any guitarist's pedalboard. Price check: Sweetwater $89.99 | Guitar Center $89.99

Squier 40th Anniversary J-Bass: $499.99 , $299.99

Prefer the stylish look and sleek feel of the iconic jazz Bass? Well, you're in luck, Amazon has slashed $200 off the price of the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazz Bass bringing it down to only $299.99! Don't worry if Seafoam Greeb isn't your thing, there are multiple colors available.

SSL2 USB interface: $269.99 , now $179.99

Is your current interface due an upgrade? Well, it may be a perfect time to grab yourself the incredibly popular Solid State Logic SSL 2 interface. Built with premium components found on their legendary studio consoles, there really is no better way to get that iconic sound quality at home, especially with 110 bucks knocked off the price.

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299 , now $239

Positive Grid’s Spark 40 amp regularly tops ‘best of’ lists here at Guitar World thanks to its excellent range of tones and practice tools. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently down to just $239 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, giving you a saving of $60.