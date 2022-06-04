NAMM 2022: Tom Quayle wows us with his new Ibanez signature model and some dazzling licks

NAMM 2022: Ibanez unveiled a bevy of desirable new signature guitars at this year’s show, but the freshest of all is its latest Tom Quayle model, the TQMS1, which fuses the UK virtuoso’s favored spec with the Tele-type body of Ibanez’s AZS line.

Quayle himself was mulling around the Laney booth, so we collared him into giving us a rundown of the new model’s specs, not to mention its plentiful tones.

A keen fan of the AZS series, Quayle requested a few tweaks to realize his vision, most notably a floating tremolo – not recessed like his previous TQM1 model – as well as a Celeste Blue finish and tortoiseshell pickguard.

Tom also gives us a quick blast of the tones available via the Seymour Duncan Magic Touch-mini neck pickup and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro Custom bridge single coil with some, quite frankly, ridiculous licks. Behold his mad skills in the video above.

