Robert Fripp and Toyah put a wild spin on Mötley Crüe’s Shout at the Devil

Yep, it’s that time of the week again: the first morning of the working week, when we get to turn our attention to Toyah and Robert Fripp’s ever-active YouTube channel to find out what classic rock track they’ve added to their collection of crazy covers.

Well, last weekend, the pair made light work of Mötley Crüe’s Shout at the Devil – and they did it just days before the band itself hit the road for the first time with its new guitarist, John 5.

If John 5 has to step down from his six-string duties for whatever reason in the coming weeks, at least we know Fripp will be waiting in the wings a fresh memory of one Mötley Crüe song that regularly makes it onto setlists.

Of course, there is so much more to the video than the fretboard musings of a wig-wearing Fripp, who wields his Les Paul-style Fernandes copy alongside Toyah, who in turn provides the track’s vocals.

If we wanted to, we could go on about the extravagant outfits, dramatic wind machine effect, Fripp’s luscious blonde locks and the slightly out-of-time chorus vocal stabs that never seem to line up, but as is the case with every Sunday Lunch episode, it truly has to be seen to be believed.

Previous installments of the lockdown tradition include covers of Megadeth’s Holy Wars, Kiss’s I Was Made For Lovin’ You, Korn’s Blind and even Limp Bizkit’s Nookie.

Whether their most recent cover made it onto Mötley Crüe’s radar, we’ll probably never know, but it’s likely the band were too busy with their first pre-tour rehearsals of the year – which began last week – to catch the latest Sunday Lunch episode.

A few days after the band’s rehearsals began, Nikki Sixx revealed Mötley Crüe’s pre-tour preparations with John 5 had been “fucking epic”, with the bassist saying the new-look lineup managed to “seamlessly” play a 90-minute set from start-to-finish.

John 5 was confirmed – following weeks of online speculation – to be Mötley Crüe’s new guitarist shortly after the band’s founding guitarist, Mick Mars, announced his official retirement from touring.

The band are set to head out on tour with Def Leppard in just a few days time, with an opening show at the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City scheduled for February 10.

For dates tickets, head over to Motley Crue’s website (opens in new tab) – and visit Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp’s YouTube channel (opens in new tab) to peruse their huge collection of covers.