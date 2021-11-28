Save 60% on some of the world's best guitar lessons with TrueFire's amazing Cyber Monday deals

Though the day itself hasn't arrived quite yet, plenty of Cyber Monday guitar deals certainly have. There are plenty of discounts on all sorts of must-have electric guitars, acoustic guitars and guitar amps, but the sales aren't just limited to guitar gear, as evidenced by TrueFire's mega Cyber Monday sale, which sees the online guitar lesson giant slash the price of its comprehensive All Access and All Access Plus passes by a whopping 60%.

The price of the company's All Access pass – which gives you a year of streaming access to over 50,000 lessons – has been cut from its usual $249 to an amazing $99.

Meanwhile, TrueFire's All Access Plus pass – which groups a year of access to the aforementioned lesson collection with extra goodies like a trio of course download credits (which have a $300 value themselves) – now rings up at just $199, rather than its typical $629, a stellar 68% discount.

TrueFire's All Access pass: was $249, now $99

Streaming access to 50,000 lessons from a laundry list of guitar greats? With tab, notation, practice jam tracks, slo-mo and looping included? At 60% off? This deal is ripe for anyone looking to take their guitar playing to the next level for less than an arm and a leg.

TrueFire's All Access Plus pass: was $629, now $199

TrueFire's All Access Plus pass gives you the same access to tens of thousands of in-depth, useful lessons, plus extra goodies like a trio of course download credits. With its price cut almost 70% for Cyber Monday, we reckon this is as good a deal for this kind of all-encompassing guitar lesson package as you'll ever find.

TrueFire's library includes lessons from an astonishing list of guitar greats, including Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Matt Schofield, Andy Wood, Oz Noy, Tyler Grant, Josh Smith and many more.

All of the lessons include tab, notation, practice jam tracks, slo-mo and looping, so no matter what your learning speed or approach is, you'll never feel lost.

Keep in mind that Guitar World also recently teamed up with TrueFire and its sister magazines to create a special, six-course 'best of TrueFire' lesson bundle handpicked by the Editors of GW, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques. Each course is usually $29.99 but you can save 45% and get all six for $99 with the code GWTF45.

If you're looking to comprehensively improve your playing and understanding of the guitar at a good value, this set of TrueFire deals is hard to beat. Stop by TrueFire and save now, and be sure to check out our full Cyber Monday guitar deals page for more great discounts.