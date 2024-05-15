“The perfect amp-in-a-box pedal”? Tsakalis AudioWorks’ tube-loaded Mothership merges analog warmth with highly configurable cab sims in one tube overdrive/preamp pedal

The best-of-both-worlds unit offers two identical overdrive channels with three gain stages each, and a choice of over 70 free digital cab simulations

Tsakalis Audioworks Mothership
(Image credit: Tsakalis Audioworks)

Tsakalis AudioWorks has released an overdrive/preamp pedal called the Mothership which, as its name suggests, offers a dizzying number of tweakable controls. 

The Greek hand-crafted pedal firm assures players the Mothership is a compact, lightweight, and user-friendly solution for authentic vintage and modern tube amp tones designed for pedalboards of all sizes. 

