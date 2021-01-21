UK tribute act Pearl Jamm changes name after receiving cease-and-desist letter from the real Pearl Jam

A U.K.-based Pearl Jam tribute act, which until recently went by the too-close-for-comfort name Pearl Jamm, has changed its moniker – after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the Seattle icons’ lawyers accusing the group of "damaging the Pearl Jam brand and causing confusion" among fans.

Their new name? Legal Jam.

"A name doesn't define us,” the band said in a statement posted to their Facebook page. “We do what we do out of love and respect for Pearl Jam.”

They went on to state, rather cheekily, "We have always been clear that we will 'Yield' to Pearl Jam’s demands and equally clear that our disappointment was only ever of the timing and manner in which those demands were made.

"We are proud to announce our new name: 'Legal Jam’ which we thought would be fitting and under which we will continue to perform the music of Pearl Jam in the most heartfelt and authentic way.”

Legal Jam bassist Richard Gaya recently spoke to Louder, telling the outlet that while the request for a name change itself didn’t bother them, the timing did.

“Pearl Jam has known about us for years,” he said, adding that the band "never before voiced any concerns, but they wait for a global pandemic to get in touch with us, and they do so through aggressive solicitor letters, rather than reaching out to us personally.

“They have recently changed their manager, we don’t know if that’s relevant, but we have been told on several occasions – we have it in writing – that the band members are aware and have approved this action.”

Gaya went on to say that despite the name change, Legal Jam plans to continue on paying tribute to the band and music they love, and are also holding out for a direct reply – public or private – from the band.

Back on Facebook, Legal Jamm concluded their statement by writing, “We look forward to reconnecting with our own fans (and other tributes) who have been so supportive through this as well welcoming the new fans who have joined us over the last week, as soon as we are back on the road.”

For more information on the band, head to LegalJam.co.uk.