Video: Motley Crue Release Commercial for Vegas Residency

As previously reported, Motley Crue will kick off the very first Vegas residency for a hard rock band next month at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The Crue will be playing four shows a week for three weeks straight from February 3-19.

Billboards (see left) are already up advertising the Crue's Vegas residency, and now there's a three-minute commercial advertising the show, which you can watch below.

“I don't know about you, but when I think of Mötley Crüe I think of filthy sex, drugs, a REALLY big show and way too much fun... sounds like Las Vegas doesn't it," said Crue drummer Tommy Lee, who called the Vegas residency " match made in heaven."