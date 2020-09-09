Vintage expands its Paul Brett Statesboro’ Signature Series with super-affordable 12-string and left-handed models

Vintage has added a 12-string acoustic-electric Dreadnought and a left-handed acoustic Orchestra model to its line of Paul Brett Statesboro’ Signature acoustic guitars.

Like all models in the Statesboro' series, the new additions are designed by English guitarist Paul Brett, with a 1930s blues theme in mind.

The new VE440WK-12 12-string Statesboro' acoustic-electric Dreadnought boasts an all-mahogany construction with a satin matte Whisky Sour finish and soundhole rosette, and a Vintage in-house-designed preamp with controls for volume, bass, middle, treble, phase switch, tuner display, and a low battery indicator.

(Image credit: Vintage)

The Orchestra-shaped VE660 Statesboro' acoustic-electric now receives a left-handed version, also. With an all-mahogany construction, die-cast machine heads, chrome hardware and onboard preamp, the feature set remains the same as the existing VE660, the only change being the guitar now caters for lefties, too.

(Image credit: Vintage)

The new 12-string and left-handed models are available now for £179.99 and £109 (approx. $230 and $140), respectively. For more information, head to Vintage.