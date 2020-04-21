Vote for the greatest indie and alt-rock guitarists ever!

Total Guitar magazine are working on bumper special issue and they need your help to find the greatest guitarists of all time.

Today we want to know who you think are the greatest indie/alt players.

"Indie?" you ask. "Alt-rock? What the hell is that?" And well you might. Back in the mid-80s, ‘indie’ was literally short for ‘independent’ – bands on the small independent labels that sprung up after punk who would, by their very nature, tend to be more left-field and experimental than their major label equivalents.

In 1986, 'indie' became more codified when UK music paper NME gave away a free cassette tape called C86. Featuring bands like Primal Scream (in their earliest and feyest incarnation), Shop Assistants, the Wedding Present etc, C86 came to define what ‘indie’ meant: jingle-jangle guitars (often Ricky and Teles), sensitive lyrics, floppy fringes, and an anti-rock aesthetic that expunged riffs, solos and macho posturing.

"Indie" became 'alternative" thanks to a renaissance in weird American rock. Bands like the Pixies, Dinosaur Jr, Jane’s Addiction shared similar values to the indie kids, usurping indie’s cardigan-wearing cosiness with something darker, sexier and less afraid-to-rock.

‘Alternative’ was a more accurate title than ‘indie’ anyway: not only did it mean that not all bands had to be on an independent label, but it acknowledged the contrary nature of the alt-rocker. The unspoken truth was that indie/alternative fans liked anything, as long as nobody else liked it.

Bands grouped under the banner ‘alternative’ borrowed from punk, from metal, from country (in Dinosaur Jr’s case, all at the same time). As bands, they often sounded nothing like each other. What they had in common was a distain for the mainstream – even mainstream rock (then defined by Guns N’ Roses and Bon Jovi). To confuse things further, in 1991 the success of Nirvana’s Nevermind meant that the alternative became the mainstream.

