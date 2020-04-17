Vote for the greatest metal guitarists of all time!

Total Guitar magazine are working on a forthcoming landmark issue and they need your help. They want to know who you think are the greatest guitarists of all time – and they’re breaking it down by genre.

We've already asked you to vote for the greatest blues guitarists and the greatest classic rock guitarists. Those polls are still open. Today we want to know who you think are the greatest metal guitar players.

Heavy metal took the volume and distortion available to guitarists at the end of the 60s to its logical conclusion. Playing both insanely fast AND menacingly slow – not to mention stupidly loud – the great metal players married devastating technique with vicious riffs and insane rhythm playing.

Taking their cue from the punk explosion of the late 70s, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and thrash metal were two strains of even faster, even more brutal, even more technical metal players. And the story of metal continued, through glam metal, grunge, nu metal, prog metal, black metal et al to a scene today in which anything goes but the standard of musicianship remains devilishly high.

So the question remains: who are the greatest metal guitar players?

We’ve listed over 30 greats to get you started (if anyone is missing, they might just be in our shredders poll, coming tomorrow). Every vote counts – and you can vote for as many of the guitarists below as you like. You might have your own favourite that isn’t on there – simply write your suggestion at the bottom of the poll. The winners will be the ones with the most votes, simple as that.

We'll be announcing the results in the coming weeks – and Total Guitar will be telling you everything you need to know, including how to play just like them – so make sure to check back to see how your favourites fared.