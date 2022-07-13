Want Prime Day music deals without heading to Amazon? These are the best so far

Amazon Prime Day is always appreciated. When you combine the convenience of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) with huge discounts on lots of different products, you're bound to have a good time. The only downside is, as Amazon isn't a dedicated music instrument retailer, the Prime Day guitar deals can be easily overshadowed by deals on just about everything else.

This is one of the many reasons why we were so excited to see retailers such as Musician's Friend (opens in new tab), Guitar Center (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab) offering such massive discounts on equally massive product ranges.

With the cost of living on the rise, it's hard to know it is and isn't appropriate to shell out on new music gear. We're inherently poor people, and we can often be found spending our money on beer, gas or new overdrive pedals – so, you know – we're responsible too. On a serious note, it's important that you keep supporting your favorite non-Amazon music retailers. None of their futures are guaranteed – and a world without guitar stores is not one worth living in.

It was impossible for us to find all of these killer deals, but these are the best non-Amazon sales we've found so far this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) GC's 'Up Your Game' sale: Save on acoustic guitars (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a killer deal on an acoustic guitar (opens in new tab) this Prime Day, then you might have been disappointed by Amazon's acoustic offerings. You won't be disappointed, however, to find out that Guitar Center has knocked lods of cash off a range of killer acoustic guitars and accessories from some of the industry's biggest names, such as Martin, Taylor and Fender.



(opens in new tab) Sweetwater DealZone: Over 2,500 items on sale (opens in new tab)

If Amazon just didn't quite offer you enough discounts, then fear not. Sweetwater's 'Prime Time' sale is now over but has been replaced with equally wild 'DealZone' sale, which is still offering discounts on over 2,500 selected pieces of music gear.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid: Save up to $110 on Spark & BIAS (opens in new tab)

If Smart practice amps and killer guitar VSTs are your thing, then you'll love the discounts that Positive Grid is currently delivering. They've slashed prices on loads of great gear, and are even offering an extra $20 off selected items with the code 'DEALSDAY20' on top of their already incredible pre-existing sale. Don't hang around!

(opens in new tab) Waves: 40% off a huge range of plugins (opens in new tab)

If we're talking about VSTs and guitar plugins, then we need to talk about Waves and its current sale. Right now, Waves is offering a huge 40% off some of the industry's most popular plugins for producing, mixing, mastering, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

If you haven't been satisfied by the Prime Day guitar deals on offer here, then you'll be pleased to know that we're trawling the web for the very latest offers for you. We'll be putting them in the aforementioned hub page, so if you'd like to stay updated, bookmark it and check back regularly.

