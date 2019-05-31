Watch a Live Performance of "Blind Dogs," from Forthcoming ‘Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den’

Soundgarden have shared a performance clip of "Blind Dogs," from the forthcoming Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den, due July 26. You can check it out above.

Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den will be released in a variety of formats on July 26. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos and a replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show.

Additional products scheduled for release include: 4LP 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, limited edition 4LP color vinyl (each disc will feature a unique combination of splattered colors), Blu-ray and 2CD. Digital live album and digital live video will be available for preorder on May 31.

In advance of the album release, Artists Den will present Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den immersive events of the full 29-song show in New York and Los Angeles, as well as an additional screening in Seattle.

The stops in New York and Los Angeles will each showcase 12 HD camera angles customized for an immersive multi-screen viewing experience. A live remix of the original multitrack 48-channel audio will be presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound, an ultra-high-resolution audio technology from L-Acoustics. The 360-degree real time mix synced to on-screen footage and further complemented by a light show.

The events and screening are being held at the following venues:

June 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (Immersive Event)

June 18 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel (Immersive Event)

June 23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (Screening Only)

Pre-orders and tickets for Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den are available here.