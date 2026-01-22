“With this breakthrough, it’s easier than ever to practice, improve, and enjoy playing music”: JBL unveils the BandBox, an amp and speaker with AI vocal and instrument separation technology – and it could change the way guitarists practice

NAMM 2026: AI, the existential threat to us all, or the great savior of humanity? Whatever your thoughts on the technology that's on everybody's lips, there's no doubting its increasing influence on the world of guitar gear.

Last year, for instance, Positive Grid unveiled BIAS X, software that, in short, uses AI to respond to prompts and recreate the guitar tones of any reference song you can throw at it (we dug it!). There was Lowden, which announced that it would start putting AI in its acoustics to help players better look after their guitar – and track it down when lost or stolen. Guitar Center even introduced Rig Advisor, the world’s first-ever guitar-minded AI shopping assistant. You get the point.

Now, audio giant JBL has entered the AI guitar tech fray, and the company's first swing is a big one.

The company's newest creation, BandBox, is an AI-powered smart practice amp and portable speaker. Most intriguingly, that AI tech, JBL says, can provide real-time vocal and instrument separation.

(Image credit: JBL)

Dubbed Stem AI, BandBox's built-in tech lets users isolate or remove vocals, guitar, or drums from any track in real time. This, JBL says, “makes it easy to turn any track into a custom backing mix tailored to your instrument.”

Stem AI is featured on both versions of the BandBox, the Solo and the Trio.

Solo boasts 30 watts of output, and features a single guitar/microphone input, and can be connected to the JBL ONE app, which gives users the choice of a number of amp models of all sonic stripes, and some basic effects, like phaser, chorus, and reverb.

Additional handy onboard tools include a tuner, metronome, and looper, and a USB-C output via which users can connect their laptop.

The Trio, meanwhile, has 135 watts of output, four instrument inputs, and a nifty built-in four-channel mixer, plus all of the above features from the JBL One app.

JBL BandBox Trio (Image credit: JBL)

“JBL BandBox is created with musicians’ needs in mind, and is made possible by cutting-edge technology,” says Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at JBL's parent company, Harman.

“This is the first speaker to feature an on-device Stem AI algorithm capable of removing vocals or instruments, without the need for cloud processing or an internet connection. With this breakthrough, it’s easier than ever to practice, improve, and enjoy playing music either on your own or with friends.”

The JBL BandBox Solo and Trio will ring up at $249 and $599, respectively.

For more info, visit JBL.