Watch Jared Dines demo Martin's groundbreaking SC-13E offset acoustic-electric

In case you didn't hear, this month Jared Dines made history as Guitar World's first ever YouTube cover star. While that in and of itself is a pretty big deal, one other aspect of our cover with the YouTube guitar superstar had many readers talking - the acoustic guitar Dines is holding on it.

Upon our cover reveal, our social media comments sections were immediately littered with variations of "an acoustic?", "why is he holding an acoustic tho" and other remarks of the sort. These readers had good reason to be confused - after all this is the man who raised the djent bar with a custom, none-more-metal 18-string Ormsby guitar.

On our cover though, instead of that monstrous creation or his new Sterling by Music Man signature StingRay electric guitar, Dines decided to hold Martin's groundbreaking new acoustic-electric model, the SC-13E.

First introduced at this year's NAMM show, this offset model features a bold cutaway that allows for incredible fret access and silky-smooth playability. So, who better to demonstrate this bold, 21st century design than a bold 21st century player?

You can see Dines, armed with his trademark sense of humor, show off the SC-13E's versatility and rich, booming tone in the demo video above.

For more on the SC-13E, point your browser over to Martin.